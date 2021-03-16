Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls struggles to keep late Monday’s recovery moves from 1.3852

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls and bears jostle around 1.3900

GBP/USD hangs around 1.3900 amid the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday. The cable dropped for the second consecutive day on Monday after reversing from a 12-day-long falling trend line during Friday. However, the downside faltered around mid-1.3800s before struggling for direction off-late.

GBP/USD Forecast: Lower in range, risk skewed to the downside

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3852 during the American afternoon amid the poor performance of equities and resurgent demand for the dollar. The pound was also affected by comments from the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, who does not seem concerned about rising rates. Even further, he said he was more optimistic about the economy, maintaining a “large dose of caution.” However, he noted that higher yields are consistent with the prospects of recovery from the coronavirus-related slump.

