Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls step in on US Dollar weakness

GBP/USD bulls step in on US Dollar weakness

GBP/USD was up some 0.54% in mid-morning US session trade on Monday, traveling from a low of 1.2274 to score a high of 1.2420 after the US Dollar fell sharply during the Wall Street opening hours. Read More...

 

GBP/USD rebounds swiftly from one-week low, rallies back above 1.2400 after US data

The GBP/USD pair attracts dip-buying buying near the 1.2275 area, or a one-week low touched earlier this Monday, and builds on its intraday ascent. Spot prices climb to a fresh daily high above 1.2400 after the relese of lower-than-forecast ISM Manufacturing PMI data, which showed US purchasing managers believed there was a fall in activity in March. This makes the market wary of further rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and weighs on the US Dollar (USD), but lifts the GBP/USD over the psychologically significant 1.2400 hurdle. Read More...
 

GBP/USD now faces some consolidation in the short term – UOB

Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group now see GBP/USD navigating within the 1.2190/1.2380 range in the next few weeks. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2402
Today Daily Change 0.0064
Today Daily Change % 0.52
Today daily open 1.2338
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2163
Daily SMA50 1.2149
Daily SMA100 1.213
Daily SMA200 1.1895
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2424
Previous Daily Low 1.2324
Previous Weekly High 1.2424
Previous Weekly Low 1.2219
Previous Monthly High 1.2424
Previous Monthly Low 1.1803
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2362
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2386
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.23
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2262
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2201
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2399
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2461
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2499

 

 

 

EUR/USD finds resistance below 1.0930, DXY clings to losses

EUR/USD finds resistance below 1.0930, DXY clings to losses

EUR/USD peaked at 1.0916 and pulled back on a quiet American session. It is hovering slightly below 1.0900 as the USD clings to losses amid lower Treasury yields and risk appetite. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI Index dropped more than expected in March to 46.3. 

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD heads for strongest close in a month as RBA decision looms Premium

AUD/USD heads for strongest close in a month as RBA decision looms

AUD/USD jumped on Monday, climbing above the 200-day Simple Moving Average. The pair is holding firm to daily gains, after bouncing more than 125 pips from the daily low. The Aussie is outperforming amid rising bets of a rate hike from the RBA on Tuesday.

AUD/USD News

Gold: On its way to challenge sellers around $2,000 Premium

Gold: On its way to challenge sellers around $2,000

Spot gold bounced sharply from an intraday low of $1,949.70, and it’s on its way to challenging the $2,000 threshold. Financial markets started the week in risk-averse mode rushing into the US Dollar.

Gold News

Dogecoin price tanks as bulls refrain from breaking important moving averages

Dogecoin price tanks as bulls refrain from breaking important moving averages

Dogecoin (DOGE) price is tanking after some volatile moves this Monday in the ASIA PAC and European sessions. Traders are grasping to understand the late filing from Musk’s lawyers on Friday that could mean a systemic risk for Dogecoin. 

Read more

A mixed start to the week as OPEC+ causes a stir in oil markets

A mixed start to the week as OPEC+ causes a stir in oil markets

Equity markets have started the week a little mixed amid a nasty surprise from OPEC+ at the weekend, albeit against the backdrop of easing anxiety over the banking sector.

Read more

