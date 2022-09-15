Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls step in at key support in the face of USD headwinds

Cable is losing traction during American trading on Thursday and probes below the floor of two-day range, returning to weakness after a short-lived Wednesday’s recovery, which stalled on attempts to register a clear break above initial barrier at 1.1542 (10DMA) . Near-term action remains weighed by a large bearish daily candle, left on Tuesday, when cable suffered the biggest daily loss since June 13. Read more...

GBP/USD has failed to build on Wednesday's modest recovery gains and has gone into a consolidation phase above 1.1500 on Thursday. The near-term outlook points to a bearish bias and a four-hour close below 1.1500 could trigger another leg lower. Following Tuesday's impressive rally, the US Dollar Index staged a downward correction on Wednesday and allowed GBP/USD to post daily gains. The UK's FTSE 100 Index is up more than 0.5% on Thursday, helping the British pound stay resilient. Nevertheless, the pair is likely to have a hard time gaining traction unless Wall Street's main indexes rise sharply after the opening bell. As of writing, the US stock index futures were trading virtually unchanged on the day. Read more...

GBP/USD bulls are attempting a correction from an important support area near the midpoint of the 1.1400 area, with the price recovering from a low of 1.1462 and now testing the bear's commitments at 1.1500. The pound, however, is still losing some 0.53% on the day as the US dollar edges up following data showing US Retail Sales unexpectedly rebounded in August. Read more...

