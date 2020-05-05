Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls showed some resilience near 1.2400 pivotal support

GBP/USD refreshes session lows, still comfortable above 1.2400 mark
The GBP/USD pair quickly retreated over 60 pips and dropped to fresh session lows around the 1.2420 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any follow-through selling.
Following a brief consolidation, the pair gained some traction during the early European session and climbed to an intraday high level of 1.2483. The positive move came after the final UK Services PMI print for April was revised higher to 13.4 from 12.2 estimated earlier. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2448
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2444
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2444
|Daily SMA50
|1.2433
|Daily SMA100
|1.2735
|Daily SMA200
|1.2655
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2504
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2405
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2644
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.236
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2443
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2466
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2398
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2353
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2497
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2549
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2595
GBP/USD Forecast: Dreadful data, hard UK decision, and loss of uptrend support all point down
To ease or not to ease? And how exactly? That is a critical question for Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid conflicting figures and forces. In the meantime, GBP/USD has dipped amid a fresh wave of dollar strength.
The UK reported 288 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, the lowest since March, yet this sharp fall levels more than double that statistics can be attributed to the "weekend effect" – underreporting on Saturdays and Sundays that is later followed by a bounce. Nevertheless, the trend remains encouraging. Read more...
GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls showed some resilience near 1.2400 pivotal support
The GBP/USD pair extended last week's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second straight session on Monday. A US-China spat over the origin of the coronavirus overshadowed the recent optimism about the re-opening of economies in some parts of the world. This, in turn, dented investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets and boosted the US dollar's relative safe-haven status, which eventually turned out to be one of the key factors that kept exerting pressure on the major.
Adding to this, increasing prospects for an extended lockdown in the United Kingdom, coupled with the lack of progress in Brexit negotiations further took its toll on the sterling. The pair dropped to three-day lows, albeit once again showed some resilience near the 1.2400 round-figure mark amid a late rebound in the US equity markets. The pair built on the overnight bounce and gained some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday amid a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by a positive mood around the equity markets. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.0850 amid German court ruling, USD strength
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.0850 after the German constitutional court deemed some of the ECB action as unconstitutional, with details coming out. The US dollar is gaining strength across the board.
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 amid a mixed market mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 after the final UK Services PMI was upgraded to 13.4, yet still reflecting deep contraction. A quarter of the workforce is furloughed as PM Johnson is set to decide on easing the lockdown.
Bitcoin points above 150K after the imminent halving
With the same progression as in previous halving events, one can expect an improvement of more than 1689% in Bitcoin price. The dispute for market share control continues and limits the upward potential on the ETH price side.
Gold consolidates in a range, holds steady near $1700 mark
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1700 mark.
WTI consolidates the rally above $22 ahead of API
Having reached the highest level in three weeks at $22.77 in early Europe, WTI (June futures on Nymex) eased slightly in the EU session, now consolidating the upsurge above the 22 handle.