Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls showed some resilience near 1.2400 pivotal support

GBP/USD refreshes session lows, still comfortable above 1.2400 mark

The GBP/USD pair quickly retreated over 60 pips and dropped to fresh session lows around the 1.2420 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any follow-through selling.

Following a brief consolidation, the pair gained some traction during the early European session and climbed to an intraday high level of 1.2483. The positive move came after the final UK Services PMI print for April was revised higher to 13.4 from 12.2 estimated earlier. Read more...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2448 Today Daily Change 0.0004 Today Daily Change % 0.03 Today daily open 1.2444 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2444 Daily SMA50 1.2433 Daily SMA100 1.2735 Daily SMA200 1.2655 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2504 Previous Daily Low 1.2405 Previous Weekly High 1.2644 Previous Weekly Low 1.236 Previous Monthly High 1.2648 Previous Monthly Low 1.2165 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2443 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2466 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2398 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2353 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.23 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2497 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2549 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2595

GBP/USD Forecast: Dreadful data, hard UK decision, and loss of uptrend support all point down

To ease or not to ease? And how exactly? That is a critical question for Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid conflicting figures and forces. In the meantime, GBP/USD has dipped amid a fresh wave of dollar strength.

The UK reported 288 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, the lowest since March, yet this sharp fall levels more than double that statistics can be attributed to the "weekend effect" – underreporting on Saturdays and Sundays that is later followed by a bounce. Nevertheless, the trend remains encouraging. Read more...

GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls showed some resilience near 1.2400 pivotal support

The GBP/USD pair extended last week's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second straight session on Monday. A US-China spat over the origin of the coronavirus overshadowed the recent optimism about the re-opening of economies in some parts of the world. This, in turn, dented investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets and boosted the US dollar's relative safe-haven status, which eventually turned out to be one of the key factors that kept exerting pressure on the major.

Adding to this, increasing prospects for an extended lockdown in the United Kingdom, coupled with the lack of progress in Brexit negotiations further took its toll on the sterling. The pair dropped to three-day lows, albeit once again showed some resilience near the 1.2400 round-figure mark amid a late rebound in the US equity markets. The pair built on the overnight bounce and gained some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday amid a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by a positive mood around the equity markets. Read more...