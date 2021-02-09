Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls seize control [Video]

GBP/USD chops higher; bullish fuel might be running out [Video]

GBPUSD found new buyers near the supportive 20-day simple moving average (SMA), extending its rally to a fresh 33-month high of 1.3786 on Tuesday. The new peak is again registered near the almost one-year-old resistance line, raising speculation that the price may give up some ground in the short term. The narrowing distance between the Bollinger bands is another sign that the current bullish appetite could change, although the RSI and the Stochastics continue to strengthen towards overbought levels, endorsing the positive appetite in the market. Read more...

GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls seize control, fresh multi-year tops and counting

The GBP/USD pair reversed an intraday slide to the 1.3680 region and finally settled nearly unchanged on the first day of a new trading week. The US dollar was back in demand amid the continuation of the recent upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that exerted some pressure on the major, though the downside remained limited. The British pound was well supported by the fact that the Bank of England pushed back expectations for negative interest rates.

Apart from this, the emergence of some fresh selling around the USD – amid a turnaround in the US bond yields – further extended support and assisted the major to recover early losses. It is worth recalling that investors have been pricing in the prospects for a massive US fiscal stimulus to support the economy. The relation trade, along with the progress in coronavirus vaccination, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond to the highest level since March 2020 on Tuesday. Read more...

GBP/USD consolidates near multi-year tops, 1.3800 mark remains in sight

The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase near multi-year tops, around the 1.3775 region.

The pair built on the previous day's goodish intraday bounce from the 1.3680 region and gained some strong follow-through traction on Tuesday. The momentum pushed the GBP/USD pair further beyond the 1.3755-60 region and was sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. Read more...