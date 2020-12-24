Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls seize control amid hopes for an imminent Brexit deal

GBP/USD Forecast: Imminent deal keeps pound on the winning side

A post-Brexit deal is closer, although an official announcement has not been made yet. Same old, same old, although market participants believe this time is the good one, pushing GBP/USD beyond the 1.3600 level. With just a week to go ahead of the end of the transition period, the EU and the UK have faced tough discussions over a level playing field and fisheries.

News that a deal is imminent have been coming since last week. Why would this time be any different? Just the fact that they are still working on it despite being Christmas Eve, is a clear sign that both the EU and the UK are willing to do whatever it takes to prevent a no-deal exit. A press conference is in the docket, although the timing is uncertain, as last.minute discussions continue. Read more...

GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls seize control amid hopes for an imminent Brexit deal

The British pound strengthened across the board and pushed the GBP/USD pair to fresh weekly tops on Wednesday amid expectations of an imminent Brexit deal. A sudden pickup in demand for the sterling was led by reports that the EU member states have been told by the European Commission to be ready for a meeting on Thursday morning for the provisional application of the new trade deal with the UK. The pair rallied around 225 pips from daily swing lows and was further supported by the reopening of UK-France border.

The move signalled a step back toward normality after the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus in the UK. The pair shot to an intraday high level of 1.3570, albeit trimmed a part of its strong intraday gains on contradictory headlines. A source at the EU's executive Commission said talks were still underway. Adding to this, the British government source was also cautious and said that negotiations were ongoing. Nevertheless, investors remain convinced about the prospects for a deal and now wait for an official confirmation. Read more...

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.3503.. Cable went through a volatile session y'day. Price rose fm 1.3353 in Aust. to 1.3444 in Europe b4 retreating to 1.3403 at NY open but then jumped to 1.3570 as EU n UK are close to a trade deal agreement.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.28 12 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 on the 1st day in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Although cable has retreated to 1.3189 on Mon after rally abv 2019 high at 1.3516 to a fresh 2-1/2 year peak at 1.3625 last Thur, Wed's rally to 1.3570 on Brexit optimism suggests pullback has ended n abv 1.3625 would extend to 1.3680/90. On the downside, only a daily close below 1.3305 would risk weakness back to 1.3189, break, 1.3135. Read more...