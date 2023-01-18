GBP/USD forex analysis – Retest and failure at 1.2293 weekly resistance [Video]

Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the GBPUSD weekly, daily, and 4 hour charts. Read more...

GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls seize control above 1.2300, US macro data eyed for fresh impetus

The GBP/USD pair scales higher for the second straight day on Wednesday and climbs to its highest level since mid-December during the early part of the European session. The British Pound remains supported by the stronger wage growth data released on Tuesday, which is expected to keep inflation elevated. The UK Office for National Statistics, meanwhile, reported earlier today that consumer price inflation fell to a three-month low level of 10.5% in December. This, however, is still running at levels last seen in the early 1980s and should maintain pressure on the Bank of England to continue raising interest rates. Apart from this, the emergence of fresh selling around the US Dollar provides an additional boost to the major.

GBP/USD remains well bid above mid-1.2300s, over one-month high ahead of US data

The GBP/USD pair gains positive traction for the second successive day on Wednesday and scales higher through the mid-European session. Spot prices climb to the highest level since mid-December, around the 1.2360-1.2365 region in the last hour and seem poised to prolong the ascending trend witnessed over the past two weeks or so.

