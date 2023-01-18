GBP/USD forex analysis – Retest and failure at 1.2293 weekly resistance [Video]
Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the GBPUSD weekly, daily, and 4 hour charts. Read more...
GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls seize control above 1.2300, US macro data eyed for fresh impetus
The GBP/USD pair scales higher for the second straight day on Wednesday and climbs to its highest level since mid-December during the early part of the European session. The British Pound remains supported by the stronger wage growth data released on Tuesday, which is expected to keep inflation elevated. The UK Office for National Statistics, meanwhile, reported earlier today that consumer price inflation fell to a three-month low level of 10.5% in December. This, however, is still running at levels last seen in the early 1980s and should maintain pressure on the Bank of England to continue raising interest rates. Apart from this, the emergence of fresh selling around the US Dollar provides an additional boost to the major.
The intraday USD rally - led by the Bank of Japan-inspired sell-off in the Japanese Yen - fades rather quickly amid firming expectations for a less aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. Investors seem convinced that the US central bank will soften its hawkish stance amid signs of easing inflationary pressures. Read more...
GBP/USD remains well bid above mid-1.2300s, over one-month high ahead of US data
The GBP/USD pair gains positive traction for the second successive day on Wednesday and scales higher through the mid-European session. Spot prices climb to the highest level since mid-December, around the 1.2360-1.2365 region in the last hour and seem poised to prolong the ascending trend witnessed over the past two weeks or so.
The British Pound strengths following the release of the UK consumer inflation figures, which remain elevated and could maintain pressure on the Bank of England (BoE) to continue raising interest rates. The UK Office for National Statistics reported that the annual CPI fell to a three-month low level of 10.5% in December, though the core reading stayed at 6.3% or more than three times the BoE's 2% target. Apart from this, the emergence of heavy selling around the US Dollar provides an additional boost to the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2392
|Today Daily Change
|0.0113
|Today Daily Change %
|0.92
|Today daily open
|1.2279
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2095
|Daily SMA50
|1.2066
|Daily SMA100
|1.1699
|Daily SMA200
|1.1989
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.23
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2169
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2249
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2086
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.225
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2219
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2199
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2119
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2069
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.233
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.238
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.246
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
