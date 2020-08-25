Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by Brexit uncertaintie

GBP/USD: Near team uncertainty continues on Cable's outlook
The uncertain near term outlook continues on Cable. The incredible run of four huge but contradictory candlesticks has come to an end, but yesterday’s bull failure, which lost -85 pips from the day high to close lower, again reflects the near term fluctuation still in the market. Even this morning, with the market ticking back higher again, we cannot say with conviction that the bulls are in a solid position. The lack of decisive trend over the past week has weighed on momentum indicators, which are faltering on MACD and Stochastics, but at least RSI is holding in the mid/high 50s.
GBP/USD clings to gains near session tops, just below mid-1.3100s
The GBP/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the early North American session and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3145 region in the last hour.
The pair showed some resilience near mid-1.3000s and caught some fresh bids on Tuesday, snapping two consecutive days of the losing streak to over one-week lows. The strong intraday positive move was sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
