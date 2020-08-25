Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by Brexit uncertaintie

GBP/USD: Near team uncertainty continues on Cable's outlook

The uncertain near term outlook continues on Cable. The incredible run of four huge but contradictory candlesticks has come to an end, but yesterday’s bull failure, which lost -85 pips from the day high to close lower, again reflects the near term fluctuation still in the market. Even this morning, with the market ticking back higher again, we cannot say with conviction that the bulls are in a solid position. The lack of decisive trend over the past week has weighed on momentum indicators, which are faltering on MACD and Stochastics, but at least RSI is holding in the mid/high 50s.

GBP/USD clings to gains near session tops, just below mid-1.3100s

The GBP/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the early North American session and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3145 region in the last hour.

The pair showed some resilience near mid-1.3000s and caught some fresh bids on Tuesday, snapping two consecutive days of the losing streak to over one-week lows. The strong intraday positive move was sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar.

