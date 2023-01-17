GBP/USD edges higher after completing golden cross [Video]

GBP/USD has been attempting a rebound since September when the pair recorded an all-time low of 1.0324. Even though the price experienced a minor pullback after its advance got rejected at 1.2445, the recent completion of a golden cross between the 50- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) has induced upside pressure.

The short-term oscillators currently suggest that bullish forces are reigning supreme. Specifically, the RSI is hovering above its 50-neutral mark, while the MACD histogram is strengthening above both zero and its red signal line.

GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls seem reluctant despite strong UK wage growth data

The GBP/USD pair recovers over 60 pips from the daily low and climbs to a fresh daily high during the first half of the European session on Tuesday. The British Pound gains some positive traction following the release of the monthly UK employment details, which showed that wages rose more than expected in November. The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that Average Earnings, both including and excluding bonuses, climbed 6.4% in the three months to November. Furthermore, the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits fell to 19.7K in December from 30.5K in the previous month. This could add pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates by another 50 bps at the next policy meeting.

GBP/USD renews intraday low under 1.2200 on unimpressive UK employment report

GBP/USD prints a two-day losing streak as it renews its intraday low after the UK’s employment data during early Tuesday. That said, the Cable pair slid to 1.2169 before recovering to 1.2190 by the press time.

The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) released its monthly jobs report early Tuesday. Among the key data, the Claimant Count Change for December and the Unemployment Rate for three months to November gained major attention. That said, the Claimant Count Change came in as 19.7K versus 30.5K while the Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.7%.