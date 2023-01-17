GBP/USD edges higher after completing golden cross [Video]
GBP/USD has been attempting a rebound since September when the pair recorded an all-time low of 1.0324. Even though the price experienced a minor pullback after its advance got rejected at 1.2445, the recent completion of a golden cross between the 50- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) has induced upside pressure.
The short-term oscillators currently suggest that bullish forces are reigning supreme. Specifically, the RSI is hovering above its 50-neutral mark, while the MACD histogram is strengthening above both zero and its red signal line. Read more...
GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls seem reluctant despite strong UK wage growth data
The GBP/USD pair recovers over 60 pips from the daily low and climbs to a fresh daily high during the first half of the European session on Tuesday. The British Pound gains some positive traction following the release of the monthly UK employment details, which showed that wages rose more than expected in November. The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that Average Earnings, both including and excluding bonuses, climbed 6.4% in the three months to November. Furthermore, the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits fell to 19.7K in December from 30.5K in the previous month. This could add pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates by another 50 bps at the next policy meeting. Read more...
GBP/USD renews intraday low under 1.2200 on unimpressive UK employment report
GBP/USD prints a two-day losing streak as it renews its intraday low after the UK’s employment data during early Tuesday. That said, the Cable pair slid to 1.2169 before recovering to 1.2190 by the press time.
The UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) released its monthly jobs report early Tuesday. Among the key data, the Claimant Count Change for December and the Unemployment Rate for three months to November gained major attention. That said, the Claimant Count Change came in as 19.7K versus 30.5K while the Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.7%. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2253
|Today Daily Change
|0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|1.2195
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.209
|Daily SMA50
|1.2051
|Daily SMA100
|1.1693
|Daily SMA200
|1.1993
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2289
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2172
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2249
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2086
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2216
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2244
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2148
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2101
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.203
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2266
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2337
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2384
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
