Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls seek a break above 1.3320

GBP/USD pulling in demand at critical support structure in 1.3240/60

GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3266 between a low of 1.3267 and 1.3359 as the price pulls back to support structure and potentially gears up for the next bullish towards the psychological 1.35 handle.

The US dollar has found a bid this week on the back of strong manufacturing data with surging PMI and factory orders.

However, there are structural concerns over the greenback's dominance now that the Federal Reserve has confirmed the bull's worst nightmares.

GBP/USD anlaysis: Could trade sideways

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate failed to decline below the 1.2800 level. During Thursday morning, the rate was trading at 1.3300.

It is likely that some downside potential could prevail in the market in the short term, as the currency pair could face the resistance formed by the 55– and 100-hour SMAs in the 1.3360 area.

In the meantime, note that the pair could gain support from the weekly and monthly PPs, as well the 200-hour SMA at 1.3250. If the given support holds, it is likely that the rate could trade sideways.

