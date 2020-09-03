Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls seek a break above 1.3320

GBP/USD pulling in demand at critical support structure in 1.3240/60
GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3266 between a low of 1.3267 and 1.3359 as the price pulls back to support structure and potentially gears up for the next bullish towards the psychological 1.35 handle.
The US dollar has found a bid this week on the back of strong manufacturing data with surging PMI and factory orders.
However, there are structural concerns over the greenback's dominance now that the Federal Reserve has confirmed the bull's worst nightmares.
GBP/USD anlaysis: Could trade sideways
Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate failed to decline below the 1.2800 level. During Thursday morning, the rate was trading at 1.3300.
It is likely that some downside potential could prevail in the market in the short term, as the currency pair could face the resistance formed by the 55– and 100-hour SMAs in the 1.3360 area.
In the meantime, note that the pair could gain support from the weekly and monthly PPs, as well the 200-hour SMA at 1.3250. If the given support holds, it is likely that the rate could trade sideways.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
The Aussie remains on the backfoot
AUD/USD trades near fresh weekly lows at 0.7265, as Wall Street’s collapse weighed on the commodity-linked currency. Greenback mixed across the board, but still the strongest.
EUR/USD trims daily losses but bulls remain cautious
After bottoming at 1.1788, EUR/USD returned to the 1.1850 price zone. Strong US employment data ahead of the NFP report was overshadowed by collapsing Wall Street.
XAU/USD finds some support at a technical level near $1925
The US dollar and gold are in an important crossroads at the moment where the current trend is unclear. Longer-term gold has been in an incredible uptrend and since hitting a higher of USD 2,075.14 per troy once the price has pulled back 6.97%.
WTI bounces off $40.50 but there are still bearish technical signals
WTI has pulled back from the session lows on Thursday as bulls stepped in at a decent support zone. Despite a draw in both API and DoE inventory levels, the price fell yesterday as the market seemed to pricing in more of an impact from Hurricane Laura.
WTI bounces off $40.50 but there are still bearish technical signals
WTI has pulled back from the session lows on Thursday as bulls stepped in at a decent support zone. Despite a draw in both API and DoE inventory levels, the price fell yesterday as the market seemed to pricing in more of an impact from Hurricane Laura.