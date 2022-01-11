Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls retain control as dollar stays on the back foot [Video]

GBP/USD hopes for bullish development above channel [Video]
GBPUSD is currently positioned at a crucial make-or-break point, testing the top line of the seven-month-old bearish channel slightly below the 1.3600 psychological level.
A decisive close above that threshold could bring new buyers into the market, with the price likely heading straight up to the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3740 in the aftermath, while not far above, an extension beyond the 1.3835 – 1.3900 resistance zone would finally clear the way towards the key 1.4000 mark. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls retain control as dollar stays on the back foot
GBP/USD has regathered its bullish momentum following a downward correction on Monday and reached its highest level in more than two months above 1.3600. The technical outlook suggests that the pair is poised to continue to push higher in the near term but a hawkish Fed policy could limit the upside by boosting the dollar.
FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver an opening statement at his renomination hearing on Tuesday and respond to questions from Senators. Read more...
GBP/USD could still visit the 1.3630 level – UOB
In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, there are still chances for Cable to advance to the 1.3630 regions in the next weeks.
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that GBP ‘is likely to move above 1.3600 but the next major resistance at 1.3630 is unlikely to come into the picture’. While our view was not wrong as GBP rose to 1.3603, we did not anticipate the subsequent sharp drop to 1.3533. The decline was however short-lived as GBP rebounded sharply from the low to close at 1.3579 (-0.14%). The sharp but short-lived swings have resulted in a mixed outlook. For today, GBP is likely to trade between 1.3540 and 1.3600.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.359
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3579
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3418
|Daily SMA50
|1.3397
|Daily SMA100
|1.3555
|Daily SMA200
|1.3739
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3604
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3532
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3599
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3431
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.356
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3577
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.354
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3468
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3611
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3643
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3682
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays calm below 1.1350 as investors await Powell's testimony
EUR/USD rose toward 1.1350 in the early European trading on Tuesday but lost its traction going into the American session. The US Dollar Index is clinging to modest daily gains as investors gear up for FOMC Chairman Powell's renomination hearing.
GBP/USD retreates below 1.3600 as dollar holds its ground
GBP/USD turned south after rising to a fresh two-month high above 1.3600 and erased a large portion of its daily gains. Hawkish comments from Fed's Bostic seems to be helping the dollar find demand ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony.
Gold remains at the mercy of yields, key levels to watch
The precious metal gained some positive traction for the third successive day on Tuesday. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive. Hawkish Fed expectations might cap any further upside.
Polygon upside potential capped at 13%
MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks.
Lucid Group Inc sinks during another choppy start to the week
LCID has hardly been a smooth ride for its shareholders. On Monday, shares of Lucid dipped by 0.62% and closed the trading session at $41.72.