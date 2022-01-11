Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls retain control as dollar stays on the back foot [Video]

GBP/USD hopes for bullish development above channel [Video]

GBPUSD is currently positioned at a crucial make-or-break point, testing the top line of the seven-month-old bearish channel slightly below the 1.3600 psychological level.

A decisive close above that threshold could bring new buyers into the market, with the price likely heading straight up to the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3740 in the aftermath, while not far above, an extension beyond the 1.3835 – 1.3900 resistance zone would finally clear the way towards the key 1.4000 mark. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls retain control as dollar stays on the back foot

GBP/USD has regathered its bullish momentum following a downward correction on Monday and reached its highest level in more than two months above 1.3600. The technical outlook suggests that the pair is poised to continue to push higher in the near term but a hawkish Fed policy could limit the upside by boosting the dollar.

FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver an opening statement at his renomination hearing on Tuesday and respond to questions from Senators. Read more...

GBP/USD could still visit the 1.3630 level – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, there are still chances for Cable to advance to the 1.3630 regions in the next weeks.

24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that GBP ‘is likely to move above 1.3600 but the next major resistance at 1.3630 is unlikely to come into the picture’. While our view was not wrong as GBP rose to 1.3603, we did not anticipate the subsequent sharp drop to 1.3533. The decline was however short-lived as GBP rebounded sharply from the low to close at 1.3579 (-0.14%). The sharp but short-lived swings have resulted in a mixed outlook. For today, GBP is likely to trade between 1.3540 and 1.3600.” Read more...