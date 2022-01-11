Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls retain control as dollar stays on the back foot [Video]

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD hopes for bullish development above channel [Video]

GBPUSD is currently positioned at a crucial make-or-break point, testing the top line of the seven-month-old bearish channel slightly below the 1.3600 psychological level.

A decisive close above that threshold could bring new buyers into the market, with the price likely heading straight up to the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3740 in the aftermath, while not far above, an extension beyond the 1.3835 – 1.3900 resistance zone would finally clear the way towards the key 1.4000 mark. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls retain control as dollar stays on the back foot

GBP/USD has regathered its bullish momentum following a downward correction on Monday and reached its highest level in more than two months above 1.3600. The technical outlook suggests that the pair is poised to continue to push higher in the near term but a hawkish Fed policy could limit the upside by boosting the dollar.

FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver an opening statement at his renomination hearing on Tuesday and respond to questions from Senators. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD could still visit the 1.3630 level – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, there are still chances for Cable to advance to the 1.3630 regions in the next weeks.

24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that GBP ‘is likely to move above 1.3600 but the next major resistance at 1.3630 is unlikely to come into the picture’. While our view was not wrong as GBP rose to 1.3603, we did not anticipate the subsequent sharp drop to 1.3533. The decline was however short-lived as GBP rebounded sharply from the low to close at 1.3579 (-0.14%). The sharp but short-lived swings have resulted in a mixed outlook. For today, GBP is likely to trade between 1.3540 and 1.3600.” Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.359
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.3579
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3418
Daily SMA50 1.3397
Daily SMA100 1.3555
Daily SMA200 1.3739
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3604
Previous Daily Low 1.3532
Previous Weekly High 1.3599
Previous Weekly Low 1.3431
Previous Monthly High 1.355
Previous Monthly Low 1.3161
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.356
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3577
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.354
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3468
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3611
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3643
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3682

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

