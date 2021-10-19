Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls retain control as BoE rate hike bets increase

UK September CPI Inflation Preview: Will rising price pressures boost British pound?
Annual CPI in UK is expected to stay unchanged at 3.2% in September. BoE rate hike prospects have been lifting the British pound. GBP/USD could continue to push higher with a daily close above 1.3850. The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September at 0600 GMT on Wednesday, October 20. Investors expect the CPI to stay unchanged on a yearly basis at 3.2% while seeing the Core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy prices, edging lower to 3% from 3.1%. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls retain control as BoE rate hike bets increase
British pound has been outperforming its major rivals since the start of the week. Markets are pricing in 70% probability of a BoE rate hike by the end of the year. 1.3800 and 1.3850 align as the next targets for GBP/USD. The GBP/USD pair closed the fourth straight trading day in the positive territory on Monday and has managed to preserve its bullish momentum during the European trading hours on Tuesday. Read more...
Chart of the day: GBP/USD
The GBPUSD is within close proximity of the 200dma, and just below that was today's highs at the 50% retracement at the 1.3829 level. Overnight, the risk may be for a probe into the 200dma, but the bears may attempt to hold the 200dma to keep the Sterling holding lower highs, which is essence is keeping the bearish trend in tact near term. A move below the 1.3700 level would mean the corrective bounce is now over. Read more...
