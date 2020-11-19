Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls remain at the mercy of incoming Brexit headlines

GBP/USD outlook: Cable eases after double upside failure, risks deeper pullback

Cable dips to two-day low (1.3205) in early Thursday, deflated by newspaper report that Europe’s leaders are set to demand European Commission to publish plans for no-deal Brexit, as fears of negotiations stall rise.
European leaders aim to prepare people and businesses for the worst scenario which would be another shock for financial markets, already hurt badly by coronavirus pandemic.
EU negotiators are expected to update bloc’s member states on the latest in trade talks in early Friday.
Fresh weakness is developing a negative signal on daily chart, as repeated failure at Fibo barrier at 1.3291 (76.4% of 1.3482/1.2675) warns of double-top and bull-trap. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls remain at the mercy of incoming Brexit-related headlines

The GBP/USD pair gained some follow-through traction on Wednesday and shot to fresh one-week tops, albeit struggled to find acceptance above the 1.3300 round-figure mark. The British pound was supported by hopes that Britain and the European Union could reach a Brexit divorce agreement by the beginning of next week and slightly better-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures. This, along with a softer tone surrounding the US dollar, provided an additional boost to the major.

Despite optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease, investors remain concerned about the economic fallout from the imposition of new restrictions in several US states. This, in turn, fueled expectations of further monetary stimulus from the Fed, which kept the USD bulls on the defensive through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. The pair, however, struggled to capitalize on the move and was rejected just ahead of monthly tops. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Attempts a tepid bounce after ascending triangle breakdown on 4H

GBP/USD attempts a bounce in European trading, looking to regain 1.3250 amid a minor recovery in the risk sentiment on fresh vaccine news from AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

AstraZeneca and Oxford University: Confirms immune response in elderly, phase 3 vaccine trial results in weeks. The cable fell sharply from above 1.3300 in early Asia after The Times reported that the European Union (EU) are planning to push for no-deal Brexit “amid fears that Brexit negotiations are dragging on without businesses knowing what they need to prepare for in the worst scenario.” Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.3224
Today Daily Change -0.0045
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 1.3269
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3096
Daily SMA50 1.298
Daily SMA100 1.2966
Daily SMA200 1.2717
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3312
Previous Daily Low 1.3244
Previous Weekly High 1.3314
Previous Weekly Low 1.3107
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3286
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.327
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3238
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3206
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3169
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3306
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3344
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3375

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

