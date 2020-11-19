Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls remain at the mercy of incoming Brexit headlines

GBP/USD outlook: Cable eases after double upside failure, risks deeper pullback

Cable dips to two-day low (1.3205) in early Thursday, deflated by newspaper report that Europe’s leaders are set to demand European Commission to publish plans for no-deal Brexit, as fears of negotiations stall rise.

European leaders aim to prepare people and businesses for the worst scenario which would be another shock for financial markets, already hurt badly by coronavirus pandemic.

EU negotiators are expected to update bloc’s member states on the latest in trade talks in early Friday.

Fresh weakness is developing a negative signal on daily chart, as repeated failure at Fibo barrier at 1.3291 (76.4% of 1.3482/1.2675) warns of double-top and bull-trap. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls remain at the mercy of incoming Brexit-related headlines

The GBP/USD pair gained some follow-through traction on Wednesday and shot to fresh one-week tops, albeit struggled to find acceptance above the 1.3300 round-figure mark. The British pound was supported by hopes that Britain and the European Union could reach a Brexit divorce agreement by the beginning of next week and slightly better-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures. This, along with a softer tone surrounding the US dollar, provided an additional boost to the major.

Despite optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease, investors remain concerned about the economic fallout from the imposition of new restrictions in several US states. This, in turn, fueled expectations of further monetary stimulus from the Fed, which kept the USD bulls on the defensive through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. The pair, however, struggled to capitalize on the move and was rejected just ahead of monthly tops. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Attempts a tepid bounce after ascending triangle breakdown on 4H

GBP/USD attempts a bounce in European trading, looking to regain 1.3250 amid a minor recovery in the risk sentiment on fresh vaccine news from AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

AstraZeneca and Oxford University: Confirms immune response in elderly, phase 3 vaccine trial results in weeks. The cable fell sharply from above 1.3300 in early Asia after The Times reported that the European Union (EU) are planning to push for no-deal Brexit “amid fears that Brexit negotiations are dragging on without businesses knowing what they need to prepare for in the worst scenario.” Read more...