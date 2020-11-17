Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls regained control on Tuesday amid positive Brexit updates

GBP/USD Forecast: Three reasons to expect a sustained Santa rally for sterling

A picture of political chaos is a conclusion one could come to when reading British newspapers – and that would be unfavorable for the pound. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been ceding ground to the opposition Labour Party, clashing with Conservative MPs, and losing top advisors.

Most recently, he was forced to isolate again, after being exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19. However, politics is not everything There are three reasons to be bullish on GBP/USD.

GBP/USD rallies to fresh weekly highs above 1.3250

GBP is the best performing G10 currency on Tuesday, with GBP/USD currently trading up nearly 70 pips (or 0.5%) on the day, having broken back above the 1.3250 mark for the first time since last Wednesday in earlier trade to set daily highs above 1.3270. For now, Monday high at 1.3240 is acting as support.

