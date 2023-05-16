Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Bulls regain traction and generate initial signal [Video]

Share:

GBP/USD trapped between key barriers [Video]

GBPUSD attempted to recover some lost ground on Monday after its pullback from the 2021 descending trendline stalled near 1.2442. Despite its latest bullish efforts, the pair could not overcome its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which has been acting as resistance over the past three days around 1.2520. Read more ...

GBP/USD outlook: Bulls regain traction and generate initial signal that correction has bottomed

Cable quickly regained ground after post-UK jobs data dip below 1.25 handle, following short-lived negative impact from higher unemployment and jobless claims, as prevailing expectations that the BoE would deliver another rate hike in June continue to underpin pound. Fresh advance, if sustained, would generate an initial signal that correction from 1.2679 peak (May 10) might be over.

Look for signal on close above cracked Fibo barrier at 1.2534 (38.2% of 1.2679/1.2444), which will require verification on lift and close above 1.2562 (10DMA/50% retracement) and open way for further recovery towards targets at 1.2590 and 1.2624 (Fibo 61.8% and 76.4% respectively) in extension). Read more ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling bulls struggle to stay in control

GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.2500 after having dropped below that level in the early European morning. The pair, however, is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum as the dynamic resistance at 1.2540 stays intact.

The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics revealed on Tuesday that the Claimant Count Change came in at +46.7K in April, compared to the market expectation for a decrease of -10.8K. Moreover, the ILO Unemployment Rate ticked up to 3.9% from 3.8%. Although these figures highlight looser conditions in the UK labor market, wage inflation remains relatively hot. Average Earnings Including Bonus rose 5.8% in the three months to March, matching the previous reading and surpassing analysts' forecast of 5.1% by a wide margin and allowing Pound Sterling to stay resilient against its rivals. Read more ...