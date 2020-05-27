Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls paused near 50% Fibo

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Forecast: Ready for the next leg up? It depends on Brexit hopes overcoming Cummings' scandal

Flying further up with free-roaming fish? While Brits are closely following the latest developments around Dominic Cummings – the special adviser at Downing Street who violated the lockdown – an EU concession around fisheries helped propel the pound higher.

Brussels is reportedly ready to relent on its "maximalist approach" on fishing rights. While the industry is minuscule, it carries substantial political weight. The EU's step may help make progress in talks about future relations, once the transition period ends. Read More...

GBPUSD

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls paused near 50% Fibo. amid escalating US-China tensions

The GBP/USD pair caught some aggressive bids and shot to two-week tops on Tuesday. The positive news of a potential COVID-19 vaccine and hopes for a V-shaped recovery for the global economy provided a strong lift to the global risk sentiment. The upbeat market mood was evident from a strong rally in the global equity markets and weighed heavily on the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status.

On the other hand, the British pound got a strong boost from reports that the EU is willing to drop its ‘maximalist’ approach on fisheries in the next round of Brexit negotiations with the UK, starting next week. This marked the first major concession from the bloc, which helped ease concerns about a deadlock in Brexit talks and prompted some short-covering move around the GBP pairs. Read More...

GBPUSD

 

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Finds some support near 38.2% Fibo./descending channel confluence region

The GBP/USD pair stalled its overnight strong bullish momentum near the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2644-1.2076 recent downfall and witnessed a modest pullback on Wednesday. The retracement slide dragged the pair further below the 1.2300 round-figure mark during the early European session, with bears now flirting with 38.2% Fibo. level support.

The mentioned level coincides with the lower end a downward sloping channel on intraday charts. Given the overnight strong upsurge, the channel seemed to constitute towards the formation of a bullish flag chart pattern. The technical set-up supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying, warranting some caution for aggressive bearish traders. Read More...

Chart

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2332
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.2333
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2317
Daily SMA50 1.2278
Daily SMA100 1.2606
Daily SMA200 1.2667
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2363
Previous Daily Low 1.2187
Previous Weekly High 1.2296
Previous Weekly Low 1.2076
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2296
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2254
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2225
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2118
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2049
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2402
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2471
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2578

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tops 1.10 amid hopes for a large recovery fund

EUR/USD tops 1.10 amid hopes for a large recovery fund

EUR/USD has topped 1.10 as the EU Commission proposes a €750 billion fund, with €500 billion in grants. The large package is pushing German-Italian bond yields spreads down. US-Sino tensions are eyed as well.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recaptures 1.23 amid political scandal, Brexit hopes

GBP/USD recaptures 1.23 amid political scandal, Brexit hopes

GBP/USD has recaptured 1.23, bouncing from the lows. Hopes for a Brexit deal are supporting the pound while the Cummings scandal is weighing on it. The dollar is attempting recovery.

GBP/USD News

Altcoin offensive for market share

Altcoin offensive for market share

Ethereum could be supported by XRP in its war for dominance against Bitcoin. Ripple has been losing market share since 2017 and has a new opportunity for a change of scenery. Main indicators show a high probability that the price will slide down in the next few days.

Read more

Gold trades with modest losses, holds above $1700 amid escalating US-China tensions

Gold trades with modest losses, holds above $1700 amid escalating US-China tensions

Gold dropped to fresh two-week lows during the early European session and was last seen trading with modest losses, just above the $1700 mark. Worsening US-China relations should help limit deeper losses.

Gold News

WTI stays below $34.50, prints mild losses in Asia

WTI stays below $34.50, prints mild losses in Asia

WTI recedes from intraday high of $34.44. Fears of record declines in global energy investment, US dollar pullback weigh on the black gold. API data, US-China headlines can offer immediate trade guidance.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures