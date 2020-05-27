Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls paused near 50% Fibo

GBP/USD Forecast: Ready for the next leg up? It depends on Brexit hopes overcoming Cummings' scandal
Flying further up with free-roaming fish? While Brits are closely following the latest developments around Dominic Cummings – the special adviser at Downing Street who violated the lockdown – an EU concession around fisheries helped propel the pound higher.
Brussels is reportedly ready to relent on its "maximalist approach" on fishing rights. While the industry is minuscule, it carries substantial political weight. The EU's step may help make progress in talks about future relations, once the transition period ends. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls paused near 50% Fibo. amid escalating US-China tensions
The GBP/USD pair caught some aggressive bids and shot to two-week tops on Tuesday. The positive news of a potential COVID-19 vaccine and hopes for a V-shaped recovery for the global economy provided a strong lift to the global risk sentiment. The upbeat market mood was evident from a strong rally in the global equity markets and weighed heavily on the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status.
On the other hand, the British pound got a strong boost from reports that the EU is willing to drop its ‘maximalist’ approach on fisheries in the next round of Brexit negotiations with the UK, starting next week. This marked the first major concession from the bloc, which helped ease concerns about a deadlock in Brexit talks and prompted some short-covering move around the GBP pairs. Read More...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Finds some support near 38.2% Fibo./descending channel confluence region
The GBP/USD pair stalled its overnight strong bullish momentum near the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2644-1.2076 recent downfall and witnessed a modest pullback on Wednesday. The retracement slide dragged the pair further below the 1.2300 round-figure mark during the early European session, with bears now flirting with 38.2% Fibo. level support.
The mentioned level coincides with the lower end a downward sloping channel on intraday charts. Given the overnight strong upsurge, the channel seemed to constitute towards the formation of a bullish flag chart pattern. The technical set-up supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying, warranting some caution for aggressive bearish traders. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2332
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2333
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2317
|Daily SMA50
|1.2278
|Daily SMA100
|1.2606
|Daily SMA200
|1.2667
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2363
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2187
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2296
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2076
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2296
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2254
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2225
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2049
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2402
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2471
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2578
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.10 amid hopes for a large recovery fund
EUR/USD has topped 1.10 as the EU Commission proposes a €750 billion fund, with €500 billion in grants. The large package is pushing German-Italian bond yields spreads down. US-Sino tensions are eyed as well.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.23 amid political scandal, Brexit hopes
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.23, bouncing from the lows. Hopes for a Brexit deal are supporting the pound while the Cummings scandal is weighing on it. The dollar is attempting recovery.
Altcoin offensive for market share
Ethereum could be supported by XRP in its war for dominance against Bitcoin. Ripple has been losing market share since 2017 and has a new opportunity for a change of scenery. Main indicators show a high probability that the price will slide down in the next few days.
Gold trades with modest losses, holds above $1700 amid escalating US-China tensions
Gold dropped to fresh two-week lows during the early European session and was last seen trading with modest losses, just above the $1700 mark. Worsening US-China relations should help limit deeper losses.
WTI stays below $34.50, prints mild losses in Asia
WTI recedes from intraday high of $34.44. Fears of record declines in global energy investment, US dollar pullback weigh on the black gold. API data, US-China headlines can offer immediate trade guidance.