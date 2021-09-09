Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls pause ahead of a critical event

GBP/USD holds steady after a hawkish statement by BOE’s Bailey
The British pound rose slightly after a hawkish statement from Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England (BOE) governor. Testifying in parliament, Bailey said that the UK economy had staged a remarkable recovery even as he warned against complacency. He also warned that the country’s economic growth was flattening. Another notable statement was that he remained optimistic that the BOE will hike interest rates in the next few years. The testimony came at a time when the UK is deliberating on Boris Johnson's decision to hike taxes to fund the NHS. His administration expects to raise about 12 billion pounds by taxing companies, individuals, and dividends. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls pause ahead of a critical event
The GBP/USD pair is firmly higher on Thursday, trading above the 1.3800 level. The greenback changed course at the beginning of the European session, easing unevenly across the FX board, amid slipping US government bond yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.316%, dangerously close to the 1.30% level. A break below it should put the greenback under strong selling pressure.
Data coming from the UK was far from optimal, as the country released the RICS Housing Price Balance, which came in at 73%, below the 75% expected and contracting from the previous 79%. The US will publish Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended September 3, foreseen at 343K from 340K previously. Read more...
GBP/USD analysis: Ignores technical levels
On Wednesday, the GBP/USD found support in the 1.3730 level and started a surge. The surge ignored most technical levels or broke their resistance with ease. By the middle of Thursday's European trading hours, the rate had reached the 100-hour simple moving average near 1.3810.
If the pair passes the resistance of the 100-hour simple moving average, it would first aim at the weekly simple pivot point at the 1.3833 level. Above the pivot point, the rate could find resistance at 1.3845. The rate bounced off the 1.3845 level on Monday. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.1800 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is edging higher towards 1.1850 ahead of the all-important ECB taper decision. The US dollar retreats despite the hawkish comments from Fed’s Kaplan. The risk-off mood could keep the further upside elusive in the currency pair.
GBP/USD keeps advancing beyond 1.3800
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3830, extending its early advance. The US dollar is under selling pressure despite stable US government bond yields. Stocks trade mixed as investors eye ECB Lagarde’s speech.
Gold: $1802 is a tough nut to crack on road to recovery
Gold price is looking to recover lost ground while finding support near the two-week lows of $1782 earlier on. The rebound in gold price comes on the heels of a broad retracement in the US dollar from the weekly tops.
Altcoins recover first as BTC contemplates comeback
Bitcoin price is bouncing off the demand zone extending from $44,705 to $46,031, showing signs of restarting an uptrend. Ethereum price is grappling with the $3,488 resistance level, anticipating a retest of $4,000.
Tesla still charges as market stumbles
Tesla performed nicely on Wednesday even if the stock did only manage a 0.13% gain. The overall market sentiment and such notables as Apple fell over 1% while meme stocks suffered pretty steep falls.