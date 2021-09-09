Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls pause ahead of a critical event

GBP/USD holds steady after a hawkish statement by BOE’s Bailey

The British pound rose slightly after a hawkish statement from Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England (BOE) governor. Testifying in parliament, Bailey said that the UK economy had staged a remarkable recovery even as he warned against complacency. He also warned that the country’s economic growth was flattening. Another notable statement was that he remained optimistic that the BOE will hike interest rates in the next few years. The testimony came at a time when the UK is deliberating on Boris Johnson's decision to hike taxes to fund the NHS. His administration expects to raise about 12 billion pounds by taxing companies, individuals, and dividends. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls pause ahead of a critical event

The GBP/USD pair is firmly higher on Thursday, trading above the 1.3800 level. The greenback changed course at the beginning of the European session, easing unevenly across the FX board, amid slipping US government bond yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.316%, dangerously close to the 1.30% level. A break below it should put the greenback under strong selling pressure.

Data coming from the UK was far from optimal, as the country released the RICS Housing Price Balance, which came in at 73%, below the 75% expected and contracting from the previous 79%. The US will publish Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended September 3, foreseen at 343K from 340K previously. Read more...

GBP/USD analysis: Ignores technical levels

On Wednesday, the GBP/USD found support in the 1.3730 level and started a surge. The surge ignored most technical levels or broke their resistance with ease. By the middle of Thursday's European trading hours, the rate had reached the 100-hour simple moving average near 1.3810.

If the pair passes the resistance of the 100-hour simple moving average, it would first aim at the weekly simple pivot point at the 1.3833 level. Above the pivot point, the rate could find resistance at 1.3845. The rate bounced off the 1.3845 level on Monday. Read more...