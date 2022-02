Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls on the look out for the next discount

Cable ticked higher after UK inflation beat forecast in January and hits the highest in thirty years . Further rise in consumer prices underpins expectations of more BoE rate hikes, with strong bets for the third consecutive hike in March. Near-term action remains bullishly aligned above pivotal 1.3500 support zone, where 100DMA keeps the downside protected for two weeks, but bulls need close above cracked daily Tenkan-sen (1.3564) to generate further bullish signal for extension towards next key barriers at 1.3600 (Fibo 61.8% 1.3748/1.3357) and 1.3643 (Feb 10 spike high/near-term range top). Read more...

GBP/USD has managed to stretch higher early Wednesday and climbed above 1.3550 after posting small gains on Tuesday. T he pair, however, could find it difficult to gather bullish momentum unless market sentiment continues to improve . Reports suggesting that Russian troops were heading back to barracks after ending military drills on Tuesday allowed risk flows to dominate the markets. The greenback struggled to find demand as a safe haven and GBP/USD gained traction during the European trading hours. In the second half of the day, the risk rally cooled off as US President Joe Biden said Russia could still invade Ukraine. Read more...

GBP/USD rallied to a fresh hourly high son Wednesday following a sell-off in the greenback on the back of a less hawkish outcome at the Federal Reserve's meeting in January . The minutes of the meeting did not underscore the possibility of a 50bps hike at the March meeting which knocked some wind out of the US dollar and yields. Meanwhile, the following illustrates the market structure from an hourly, 15-minute and daily perspective: Read more...

