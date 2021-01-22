Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls not ready to give up

GBP/USD stays above 1.3700 despite looming border close in Britain, eyes UK Retail Sales, PMIs

GBP/USD eases to 1.3730, after refreshing the multi-month high the previous day, during the early Asian session on Friday. The chatters over the UK policymakers’ push for the total border seal and worsening coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions in Britain seems to challenge the bulls off-late. However, the risk-on mood emanating from the new government in the US favor the quote’s upside momentum. However, the cable traders will keep their eyes on December’s Retail Sales and activity numbers for fresh impulse after the latest British inflation data favored optimists.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3715
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 1.3738
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3605
Daily SMA50 1.3463
Daily SMA100 1.3216
Daily SMA200 1.2936
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3746
Previous Daily Low 1.3652
Previous Weekly High 1.371
Previous Weekly Low 1.3451
Previous Monthly High 1.3686
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.371
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3688
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3678
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3618
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3584
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3772
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3806
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3866

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls not ready to give up

The GBP/USD pair hit 1.3745, its highest since May 2018, ending Thursday with gains above the 1.3700 level. The pair was underpinned by the prevalent risk-appetite, which was more notorious during the European session. The positive sentiment eased as the day went by, with US indexes finishing the day mixed, but not far from their opening levels. Meanwhile, the number of new daily coronavirus contagions and deaths in the UK continues to retreat. Nevertheless, the government is considering extending restrictive measures while escalating vaccine-induced immunization.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

