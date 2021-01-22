Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls not ready to give up

GBP/USD stays above 1.3700 despite looming border close in Britain, eyes UK Retail Sales, PMIs
GBP/USD eases to 1.3730, after refreshing the multi-month high the previous day, during the early Asian session on Friday. The chatters over the UK policymakers’ push for the total border seal and worsening coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions in Britain seems to challenge the bulls off-late. However, the risk-on mood emanating from the new government in the US favor the quote’s upside momentum. However, the cable traders will keep their eyes on December’s Retail Sales and activity numbers for fresh impulse after the latest British inflation data favored optimists.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3715
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3738
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3605
|Daily SMA50
|1.3463
|Daily SMA100
|1.3216
|Daily SMA200
|1.2936
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3746
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3652
|Previous Weekly High
|1.371
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.371
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3688
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3678
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3618
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3584
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3806
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3866
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls not ready to give up
The GBP/USD pair hit 1.3745, its highest since May 2018, ending Thursday with gains above the 1.3700 level. The pair was underpinned by the prevalent risk-appetite, which was more notorious during the European session. The positive sentiment eased as the day went by, with US indexes finishing the day mixed, but not far from their opening levels. Meanwhile, the number of new daily coronavirus contagions and deaths in the UK continues to retreat. Nevertheless, the government is considering extending restrictive measures while escalating vaccine-induced immunization.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD falls below 0.7750 amid weaker Aussie data, USD rebound
AUD/USD drops below 0.7750, as the sellers return in a delayed reaction to the weaker-than-expected Aussie Retail Sales data. Broad-based US dollar rebound amid the downbeat market mood also weighs down on the aussie.
GBP/USD defends 1.3700 amid renewed UK covid concerns
GBP/USD is off the lows but remains under pressure above 1.3700. The UK policymakers push PM Johnson for the full closure of UK borders. The US dollar attempts a bounce amid a tepid market mood.
Gold justifies Thursday’s doji below 21-DMA to drop towards $1,850
Gold extends previous day’s pullback to retest 50-day SMA, weekly support line. The yellow metal refreshed two-week high the previous day but failed to cross a 21-day SMA. Bearish MACD, trend reversal suggesting candlestick favor sellers.
Bitcoin price slices through critical support barrier targets $28,000
Bitcoin has been trading inside a tightening range for the past week without a clear direction. However, in the past 24 hours, the bears have taken over and managed to push Bitcoin price below a crucial support level.
Dollar index holds above 90 as S&P 500 futures drop
The dollar index defends key support as risk rally stalls. The greenback's broader trend remains bearish as Fed taper unlikely anytime soon. A renewed rally in US Treasury yields could complicate matters for the dollar bears.