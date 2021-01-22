Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls not ready to give up

GBP/USD stays above 1.3700 despite looming border close in Britain, eyes UK Retail Sales, PMIs

GBP/USD eases to 1.3730, after refreshing the multi-month high the previous day, during the early Asian session on Friday. The chatters over the UK policymakers’ push for the total border seal and worsening coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions in Britain seems to challenge the bulls off-late. However, the risk-on mood emanating from the new government in the US favor the quote’s upside momentum. However, the cable traders will keep their eyes on December’s Retail Sales and activity numbers for fresh impulse after the latest British inflation data favored optimists.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3715 Today Daily Change -0.0023 Today Daily Change % -0.17 Today daily open 1.3738 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3605 Daily SMA50 1.3463 Daily SMA100 1.3216 Daily SMA200 1.2936 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3746 Previous Daily Low 1.3652 Previous Weekly High 1.371 Previous Weekly Low 1.3451 Previous Monthly High 1.3686 Previous Monthly Low 1.3134 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.371 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3688 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3678 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3618 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3584 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3772 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3806 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3866

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls not ready to give up

The GBP/USD pair hit 1.3745, its highest since May 2018, ending Thursday with gains above the 1.3700 level. The pair was underpinned by the prevalent risk-appetite, which was more notorious during the European session. The positive sentiment eased as the day went by, with US indexes finishing the day mixed, but not far from their opening levels. Meanwhile, the number of new daily coronavirus contagions and deaths in the UK continues to retreat. Nevertheless, the government is considering extending restrictive measures while escalating vaccine-induced immunization.

