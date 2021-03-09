Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls need to surpass 1.3950 to get out of the woods [Video]

GBP/USD looks for support near 50-SMA; downside risks remain [Video]
GBPUSD closed below the supportive 20-day simple moving average on Friday (SMA), increasing the case for additional downside corrections. Despite the weakness in the MACD and the downward direction in the RSI, the area around the 50-day SMA slightly beneath at 1.3769 could provide another opportunity for the bulls to rebuild their strength as they did back in December. If this level holds firm, with the price crossing back above the nearby 1.3960 resistance and the red Tenkan-sen line too, the door would initially open for the 1.4135 barrier, and then for the 1.4235 peak. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls need to surpass 1.3950 to get out of the woods, why it is unlikely
The royals have more damage control to do than GBP/USD bulls, who are able to lift their heads by staging a recovery. However, like the monarchy, the troubles are probably not over.
Cable has been benefiting from the dollar's descent. China intervened in markets to push bolster stocks and the ensuing risk-on mood is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. More importantly, investors are buying US bonds at lower prices, and the resulting fall in yields is pushing the greenback down as well. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: 1.3920 is a tough nut to crack for the bulls
GBP/USD fails to find acceptance above the 1.3900 and recedes, although holds a major portion of intraday gains so far this Tuesday. Broad-based US dollar weakness, amid an extension of the retreat in the Treasury yields, continues to aid the recovery in the cable from the 1.3800 level.
From a short-term technical perspective, as observed on the four-hour chart, the GBP bulls look to challenge the powerful barrier at 1.3920, which is the convergence of the falling trendline resistance and the bearish 50-simple moving average (SMA). A four-hour candlestick closing above the latter would confirm a falling wedge breakout for the major, with the next major hurdle seen at the horizontal 100-SMA at 1.3959. Read more...
EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD challenges 50-HMA on the road to recovery towards $1700
Gold is set to regain the $1700 mark as short-term indicators favor the bulls. RSI has edged higher, piercing above the midline. XAU bulls target the falling wedge hurdle at $1703.
Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07
Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1.
US Dollar Index comes under pressure and retest 92.00
The upside momentum in the greenback appears somewhat dented and drag the US Dollar Index (DXY) back to the 92.00 neighbourhood.