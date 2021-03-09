Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls need to surpass 1.3950 to get out of the woods [Video]

GBP/USD looks for support near 50-SMA; downside risks remain [Video]

GBPUSD closed below the supportive 20-day simple moving average on Friday (SMA), increasing the case for additional downside corrections. Despite the weakness in the MACD and the downward direction in the RSI, the area around the 50-day SMA slightly beneath at 1.3769 could provide another opportunity for the bulls to rebuild their strength as they did back in December. If this level holds firm, with the price crossing back above the nearby 1.3960 resistance and the red Tenkan-sen line too, the door would initially open for the 1.4135 barrier, and then for the 1.4235 peak. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls need to surpass 1.3950 to get out of the woods, why it is unlikely

The royals have more damage control to do than GBP/USD bulls, who are able to lift their heads by staging a recovery. However, like the monarchy, the troubles are probably not over.

Cable has been benefiting from the dollar's descent. China intervened in markets to push bolster stocks and the ensuing risk-on mood is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. More importantly, investors are buying US bonds at lower prices, and the resulting fall in yields is pushing the greenback down as well. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 1.3920 is a tough nut to crack for the bulls

GBP/USD fails to find acceptance above the 1.3900 and recedes, although holds a major portion of intraday gains so far this Tuesday. Broad-based US dollar weakness, amid an extension of the retreat in the Treasury yields, continues to aid the recovery in the cable from the 1.3800 level.

From a short-term technical perspective, as observed on the four-hour chart, the GBP bulls look to challenge the powerful barrier at 1.3920, which is the convergence of the falling trendline resistance and the bearish 50-simple moving average (SMA). A four-hour candlestick closing above the latter would confirm a falling wedge breakout for the major, with the next major hurdle seen at the horizontal 100-SMA at 1.3959. Read more...