Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls need to claim 1.2200 to stay in control

The GBP/USD price fell by approximately 100 pips after hitting the descending trendline

The moving average gives mixed readings in the short term. The readings indicate a more bullish market while the longer term shows the opposite.

The momentum oscillator's relative strength index holds on to the natural zone, recording a 62 on the value line. Any uptick would support the bull market's continuous

The British pound edged lower today in the initial European session after hitting the day's high, which coincided with the descending trendline at 1.2250. At press time, GBP/USD was trading at $1.2162, down -0.0016 or 0.13% on an intraday basis. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls need to claim 1.2200 to stay in control

GBP/USD has reversed its direction and dropped below 1.2200 after having touched its highest level in a month at 1.2245 earlier in the day. The risk-positive market environment could limit the pair's downside in the near term but investors could refrain from betting on further pound strength unless the pair reclaims 1.2200.

The heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback fueled GBP/USD's rally this week. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's cautious remarks on the rate outlook and the disappointing second-quarter growth data from the US caused market participants to scale down hawkish Fed bets. According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, there is now a nearly 80% probability of the US central bank raising the policy rate by 50 basis points in September. Reflecting the broad-based dollar weakness, the US Dollar Index fell to a fresh three-week low below 106.00 early Friday. Read more...

GBP/USD eases from one-month peak, still well bid above 1.2200 mark amid weaker USD

The GBP/USD pair gains traction for the third successive day on Friday and jumps to a one-month high during the early European session. Spot prices, however, retreat a few pips from the daily peak, though they have managed to hold comfortably above the 1.2200 round-figure mark.

The US dollar selling bias remains unabated on the last day of the week amid speculations that the Fed would not raise interest rates as aggressively as previously estimated. Broad-based USD weakness turns out to be a key factor that continues pushing the GBP/USD pair higher. Read more...