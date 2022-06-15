Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls moving in on less hawkish sounding Fed chair Powell

Higher prices are the cure for high prices – at least in the UK, which has lacked economic growth since January. The Bank of England is between the rock of elevated inflation and a hard place – potentially being the first developed economy to experience a cost-induced recession. I see the BOE's move as a dovish hike, a bearish outcome for the pound. Read more...

GBP/USD has turned north on Wednesday and managed to erase a portion of its weekly losses. The renewed dollar weakness ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcements fuels the pair's rebound but Brexit-related jitters could limit the upside in the near term. The improving market mood on the European Central Bank's decision to hold an emergency meeting to address the fragmentation issues makes it difficult for the greenback to find demand early Wednesday. Reflecting the risk-positive market environment, the UK's FTSE 100 Index is up more than 1% on the day and US stock index futures are rising between 0.6% and 0.8%. Read more...

At 1.2137, GBP/USD is bid and has tallied over 1.2% of gains on the day in a short squeeze that has come about during the Federal Reserve's chairman's comments in the press conference that has followed today's interest rate hike of 75bps. In what has been the biggest hike since 1994, the Fed has raised the benchmark interest to leave the target range standing at 1.50% - 1.75%. This was in line with expectations and as a consequence, there had been a slow reaction in financial markets. Read more...

