Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls moving in from the depths of New York's sell-off

GBP/USD - 1.2611.. Cable went through a roller-coaster Tue's session. Although price fell in tandem with euro fm 1.2655 (AUS) to 1.2591 in Europe n rebounded to 1.2631, cable then tumbled to 1.2561 in NY b4 rallying to 1.2630. On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 in Jun 2021, subsequent selloff to a 23-month 1.2156 low in mid-May may confirms long-awaited correction has occured. However, cable's rally to 1.2666 last week would bring consolidation n a weekly close abv 1.2728 may risk stronger retrace. twd 1.2728. Below 1.2472 may head back twd 1.2156. Read more...

GBP/USD has edged lower early Wednesday after having snapped a four-day winning streak on Tuesday. The pair stays below 1.2600 and faces the next support at 1.2560. In case this level fails, the bearish pressure could increase. The greenback capitalized on rising US Treasury bond yield and the US Dollar Index recovered from the monthly low it touched at 101.30 earlier in the week. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield stays in positive territory in the European session and helps the dollar stay resilient against its major rivals. Read more...

At 1.2493, GBP/USD is down over 0.8% on the day and has fallen from a high of 1.2616 to a low of 1.2458. The US dollar has come back into vogue over the last few sessions amid a rise in US yields. The risk sentiment has been on tenterhooks and the pound typically trades as a high beat to the performance of global stocks, regarded as a risky currency due to the twin deficits . Read more...

