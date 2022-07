In today’s piece we’re looking at GBPUSD, which was having a really bad time over the past few months. However, the second half of July is starting to look really promising. Technically, we do have a buy signal here. It’s coming from the fact that the price created an inverse head and shoulders pattern (green) and buyers managed to break the mid-term down trendline (red). Read more...

The GBP/USD pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.1960 region on Monday and shot to a fresh daily high during the early part of the European session . Friday's better-than-expected flash UK PMI prints reaffirmed market bets for a 50 bps rate hike by the Bank of England in August and continued acting as a tailwind for the British pound. On the other hand, the US dollar, so far, has struggled to gain any traction and languished near its lowest level since July 5 set on Friday. The combination of factors, in turn, pushed the pair higher for the second successive day, though the upside is more likely to remain capped. Read more...

GBP/USD is higher in the midday New York session by some 0.37% after rallying from a low of 1.1960 to a high of 1.2086 on the day so far. The US dollar is down vs. a basket of rivals to start the week while traders get set for this week's showdown in the Federal Reserve interest rate decision . Read more...

