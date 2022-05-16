GBP/USD snapped a six-day losing streak on Friday but ended up losing nearly 200 pips on a weekly basis. The pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase above 1.2200 early Monday as investors get ready for the Bank of England's (BOE) monetary policy hearing . Four members of the BOE's Monetary Policy Committee, including Governor Andrew Bailey and hawkish members Jonathan Haskel and Michael Saunders, will testify before the Treasury Select Committee from 14:15 GMT to 16:15 GMT. Read more...

How will UK job figures impact GBP/USD? I think they will likely come out better than expected, as Britain's labor market remains strong despite the cost-of-living crisis. Moreover, the unemployment rate and wage data are for March, when the war in Ukraine was just at its start. Read more...

At 1.2280, GBP/USD is 0.17% higher in midday New York trade, pulling away from the consolidation between 1.2150 and 1.2250 after travelling from a low of 1.2216 to a high of 1.2296 so far on the day. The US dollar and global growth have been the main focus at the start of the week with China releasing downbeat April activity data. The disappointments fuelled a bid in the greenback after the Chinese yuan came under pressure and weighed on risk-related currencies, including the pound. However, the greenback has been mixed vs. its G10 rivals in the main. Read more...

