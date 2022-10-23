Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls move in at the start of the week in bullish gap

GBP/USD Price Analysis: A strong open targets 1.1400
GBP/USD starts where it left off the week, bid. The US dollar has been pressured following a report in the WSJ that said some Fed officials have signalled greater unease with big interest rate rises to fight inflation. In politics, UK Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak did not strike a deal this weekend putting Sunak firmly on course for the leader.
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls yield in to the UK political turmoil
GBP/USD witnessed a roughly 300 pip move in yet another dramatic week for UK politics. British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ resignation did offer some calm to GBP buyers, but surging US Treasury yields checked the pair’s upside. BoE-Fed policy divergence also came to the fore, as markets brace for an eventful week ahead. UK political developments and Fed rate hike expectations will continue leading the way.
