Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls move in as the US dollar dips away from key resistance

GBP/USD bulls move in as the US dollar dips away from key resistance

GBP/USD is back to trading flat on the day as the bulls move in from the lows of 1.1355, taking on the 1.14 area again. The greenback is a touch softer on the US session in some two-way business while traders remain in anticipation of the Federal Reserve and Bank of England meetings this week. The sentiment surrounding surging inflation and tighter monetary policy continues to run the show, favoring the US dollar more so as the UK economy fares poorly vs. the US economy. The greenback remains close to two-decade highs as per the US dollar index DXY which measures the currency against six counterparts. DXY was up at 110.18 the high on Monday, not far from 20-year high of 110.79 hit on September. 7. Read more...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.1431 Today Daily Change 0.0010 Today Daily Change % 0.09 Today daily open 1.1421 Trends Daily SMA20 1.1614 Daily SMA50 1.1871 Daily SMA100 1.2107 Daily SMA200 1.2704 Levels Previous Daily High 1.148 Previous Daily Low 1.1351 Previous Weekly High 1.1738 Previous Weekly Low 1.1351 Previous Monthly High 1.2294 Previous Monthly Low 1.1599 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.14 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1431 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1354 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1288 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1225 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1484 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1547 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1614

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs to stabilize above 1.1400 to discourage sellers

GBP/USD has failed to gather recovery momentum after having touched its lowest level since 1985 at 1.1350 on Friday. The pair's action is expected to remain subdued during the European trading hours due to the UK holiday but the risk-averse market mood suggests that the British pound should stay on the backfoot in the second half of the day. Ahead of the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England's monetary policy announcements later in the week, investors remain cautious. Heightened US-China geopolitical tensions also allow safe-haven flows to retain control of the markets. Read more...

GBP/USD sellers retain the downtrend [Video]

GBP/USD is trending downward on the daily chart, below both the 50 and 200-day exponential moving averages. With sellers breaking the crucial support level of 1.14042, the downtrend gained momentum on Monday, turning the focus to 1.13136. If bearish sentiment continues growing, the pair may pass this hurdle. That will put more pressure on the pound to fall toward the 1.11983 barrier for the first time in more than four decades. Intensifying bearish momentum may result in breaking this barricade. If that’s the case, the pair can extend its declines to lay down at 1.10710. Read more...