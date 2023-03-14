Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls meet resistance near 1.2200

GBP/USD bulls meet resistance near 1.2200 ahead of UK budget

GBP/USD was lower on Tuesday but hovers around a one-month high on the back of a soft US dollar that was dented at the start of the week due to the market turmoil in the banking sector. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2165 and down by some 0.14% after falling from a high of 1.2203 to a low of 1.2135 so far. Read More...
 

GBP/USD trades around 1.2164 after the anticipated US CPI data

GBP/USD sideways trades on Tuesday after the US inflation data was announced as per market expectations. Cable (GBP/USD) hovers around 1.2164 at the time of press. The intraday high of 1.2205 was briefly touched just after the US CPİ data release, but the currency pair quickly pulled back to the lower end of its trading range. Read More...
 

GBP/USD trades with modest losses around mid-1.2100s, focus remains on US CPI report

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick and trades with a negative bias through the first half of the European session on Tuesday. The pair is currently placed just above the mid-1.2100s, down over 0.15% for the day, and for now, seems to have snapped a four-day winning streak to a one-month peak, around the 1.2200 mark touched on Monday. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2165
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.2183
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2016
Daily SMA50 1.2131
Daily SMA100 1.2026
Daily SMA200 1.1899
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.22
Previous Daily Low 1.2032
Previous Weekly High 1.2114
Previous Weekly Low 1.1803
Previous Monthly High 1.2402
Previous Monthly Low 1.1915
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2136
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2096
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2077
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.197
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1909
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2244
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2306
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2412

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

