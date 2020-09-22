Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls managed to defend 200-DMA, at least for now [Video]

GBP/USD increases the case of a downtrend in short-term [Video]

GBPUSD erased last week's upward correction and slipped slightly into the 1.2700 region, charting a lower high around the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) in the short-term picture. The recent bearish move follows the creation of a lower low at 1.2760 and hence increases the case of a downtrend.

GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls managed to defend 200-DMA, at least for now

The GBP/USD pair prolonged its recent rejection slide from the key 1.3000 psychological mark and dropped to near two-month lows during the early European session on Tuesday. The downfall was sponsored by fresh coronavirus jitters and rising odds of fresh lockdown measures to curb the second round of the outbreak. This, in turn, continued weighing on investors' sentiment and benefitted the US dollar's relative safe-haven status. The British pound lost some additional ground after the UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said that new restrictions will be imposed in the UK and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will spell out further details later this Tuesday.

The pair dropped to the lowest level since July 24th, albeit managed to rebound swiftly in reaction to the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey's comments, saying that the UK economic recovery has been quite rapid and substantial. Speaking at a webinar hosted by the British Chamber of Commerce, Bailey further clarified that last week's BoE statement did not imply that the central bank would use negative rates. This turned out to be the only factor extended some support to the British pound, instead prompted some intraday short-covering move from the very important 200-day SMA and led to the pair's strong recovery of around 120 pips.

GBP/USD outlook: Sterling fell to two-month low vs dollar on remarks from BOE Governor Bailey

Cable accelerated lower in early Tuesday, extending Monday’s nearly 1% fall, with fresh weakness being sparked by remarks of BOE’s Governor Andrew Bailey.

Bailey said that escalating Covid-19 cases increase downside risks for the economy, pointing to ‘hard yards’ to come and that the BOE would do everything it could to support the economy.

He pointed to still strong housing market and Q3 recovery that was ahead of central bank’s expectations, but unemployment is higher than its reported number and labor demand remains weak, saying that UK economy can be viewed as glass half full or half empty.

UK PM Boris Johnson will announce government's new measures later today and expected to tell people to work from home if they can, as well impose new restrictions on pubs, bars and restaurants, in attempts to tackle accelerating second wave of coronavirus outbreak, as Britain may face an exponentially growing death rate, unless urgent action was taken.