Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Bulls lose traction on approach to key barrier

GBP/USD Forecast: A hundred pips down, more to come? Three reasons for the downfalls

Houston, we have a problem – and this time it is not related to strained hospitals in America's fourth-largest city but rather to Sino-American relations. That is the latest GBP/USD downer and others are also weighing.

1) Houston consulate closure

The US has ordered the closure of China's consulate in Houston. The state department says that it comes amid Intellectual Property (IP) violations – stealing trade secrets. Earlier, images coming of the Texan city showed a fire coming out of the consulate – potentially workers burning documents. Read More...

GBP/USD outlook: Bulls lose traction on approach to key barrier

Cable pulls back from new 1 ½ month high (1.2767) on Wednesday, as bulls started to lose traction on approach to key barrier at 1.2813 (10 Jun high).

Tuesday’s break and close above 200DMA (1.2697) was strong bullish signal which needs confirmation on repeated close above this barrier and today’s close will be in focus.

Daily studies show fading bullish momentum and stochastic penetrating overbought territory that add to signals of deeper pullback before final attack at 1.2813 target. Read More...

GBP/USD dives to levels below mid-1.2600s, fresh session low

The intraday selling bias around the sterling picked up pace during the early European session and pushed the GBP/USD pair to fresh daily lows, around the 1.2640 region.

The pair came under some heavy selling pressure on Wednesday amid renewed concerns over a no-deal Brexit and has now erased the previous session's positive move to the highest level since June 10. The Daily Telegraph reported this Wednesday, citing government sources, that the UK government and the EU will fail to sign a post-Brexit trade deal. Read more...