Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Bulls lose traction on approach to 1.30 barrier

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling turns overbought ahead of key US CPI data

GBP/USD closed in positive territory for the fourth straight day on Tuesday and extended its rally to a fresh 15-month high of 1.2970 in the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The pair lost its traction in the European session and retreated below 1.2950, with investors moving to the sidelines ahead of the all-important US inflation data for June.

The risk-positive market environment made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand on Tuesday and provided a boost to GBP/USD. The mood remains upbeat early Wednesday with the UK's FTSE 100 Index rising more than 0.5% and US stock index futures posting small daily gains. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US, however, could become the primary driver of the pair's action in the second half of the day. Read more ...

GBP/USD outlook: Bulls lose traction on approach to 1.30 barrier, US CPI in focus for fresh signals

Cable eases from new 15-month high (1.2969), posted in late Asian trading on Wednesday, as bulls faced headwinds on approach to psychological 1.30 barrier, due to overbought daily studies. Wednesday’s action was so far shaped in a shooting star candlestick, which usually signals reversal when on top of an uptrend, generating initial signal of potential reversal, which will need a verification on completion of the pattern.

The signal is negative, but it collides with overall bullish structure and expectations for upbeat US inflation report, which may offer fresh support to sterling on weaker than expected June figures and lift pound through 1.30 barrier for the first time since Apr 2022. Read more...

Pound Sterling aims to recapture 15-month high as investors see interest rate peak around 6.5%

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is recpoverying towards its 15-month high around 1.2970 as United Kingdom's labor cost data has turned out more resilient than expected. The GBP/USD pair has picked immense strength as chances of a bulky interest rate hike from the Bank of England (BoE) have escalated, knowing the fact, that higher disposable income available to households will result in higher purchasing power, and eventually the overall demand will elevate further.

United Kingdom firms are offering higher wages to attract fresh talent amid labor shortages. Scrutiny of the Employment data indicates that the jobless rate has increased as firms have started avoiding credit due to higher interest rate attachment. It seems that the chances of a fat rate hike by the BoE will remain elevated as higher wage pressures are sufficient to offset the impact of a rise in the Unemployment Rate. Read more...