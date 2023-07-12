Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Bulls lose traction on approach to 1.30 barrier

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling turns overbought ahead of key US CPI data
GBP/USD closed in positive territory for the fourth straight day on Tuesday and extended its rally to a fresh 15-month high of 1.2970 in the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The pair lost its traction in the European session and retreated below 1.2950, with investors moving to the sidelines ahead of the all-important US inflation data for June.
The risk-positive market environment made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand on Tuesday and provided a boost to GBP/USD. The mood remains upbeat early Wednesday with the UK's FTSE 100 Index rising more than 0.5% and US stock index futures posting small daily gains. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US, however, could become the primary driver of the pair's action in the second half of the day. Read more ...
GBP/USD outlook: Bulls lose traction on approach to 1.30 barrier, US CPI in focus for fresh signals
Cable eases from new 15-month high (1.2969), posted in late Asian trading on Wednesday, as bulls faced headwinds on approach to psychological 1.30 barrier, due to overbought daily studies. Wednesday’s action was so far shaped in a shooting star candlestick, which usually signals reversal when on top of an uptrend, generating initial signal of potential reversal, which will need a verification on completion of the pattern.
The signal is negative, but it collides with overall bullish structure and expectations for upbeat US inflation report, which may offer fresh support to sterling on weaker than expected June figures and lift pound through 1.30 barrier for the first time since Apr 2022. Read more...
Pound Sterling aims to recapture 15-month high as investors see interest rate peak around 6.5%
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is recpoverying towards its 15-month high around 1.2970 as United Kingdom's labor cost data has turned out more resilient than expected. The GBP/USD pair has picked immense strength as chances of a bulky interest rate hike from the Bank of England (BoE) have escalated, knowing the fact, that higher disposable income available to households will result in higher purchasing power, and eventually the overall demand will elevate further.
United Kingdom firms are offering higher wages to attract fresh talent amid labor shortages. Scrutiny of the Employment data indicates that the jobless rate has increased as firms have started avoiding credit due to higher interest rate attachment. It seems that the chances of a fat rate hike by the BoE will remain elevated as higher wage pressures are sufficient to offset the impact of a rise in the Unemployment Rate. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2913
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.2933
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2748
|Daily SMA50
|1.2591
|Daily SMA100
|1.2429
|Daily SMA200
|1.2172
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2935
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2857
|Previous Weekly High
|1.285
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2659
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2848
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2905
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2887
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2882
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2831
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2804
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.296
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2986
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3037
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
How will US Dollar react to June inflation data? – LIVE
Annual inflation in the US, as measured by the Change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is forecast to decline from 4% in May to 3.1% in June. The US Dollar stays under persistent selling pressure as investors price in a less aggressive Fed tightening on hopes of easing price pressures.
EUR/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.1000 ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly above 1.1000 as investors refrain from taking large positions. June Consumer Price Index data from the US will be watched closely due to its potential influence on the Federal Reserve's rate outlook.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2950 as focus shifts to US inflation report
GBP/USD touched its highest level in 15 months at 1.2970 in the Asian session on Wednesday. With market participants moving to the sidelines ahead of the all-important US inflation report, the pair retreated below 1.2950, erasing its daily gains in the process.
Gold holds above $1,930, awaits US CPI data
Gold price trades modestly higher on the day above $1,930 after having closed in positive territory on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to edge lower toward 3.9% ahead of US CPI data, helping XAU/USD hold its ground.
Top 3 token unlocks worth $75 million this week: APT, APE, IMX
While the crypto market continues to stall, Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins continue to suffer by association. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin mining narrative is setting camp, with institutions buying into the idea and market players hoping it will help drive BTC price to unprecedented highs.