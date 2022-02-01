Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls looking to seize control amid weaker [Video]

GBP/USD keeps moving up in short-term, next obstacle at 1.3500 [Video]

GBPUSD is flirting with the 40-day simple moving average (SMA) after the pullback off the 1.3360 support level, remaining within the Ichimoku cloud. The recent upside move is recovering the declining move from the 1.3750 barrier. According to technical indicators, the RSI is approaching the 50 levels with weak momentum, while the stochastic oscillator posted a bullish crossover within its %K and %D lines in the oversold territory. Both are suggesting a positive movement in the short-term timeframe.

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls looking to seize control amid weaker USD/BoE rate hike bets

The GBP/USD pair shot to a four-day high, around the 1.3480-1.3485 area during the early part of the European session, supported by a combination of factors, including expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates at its upcoming monetary policy review on Thursday, and a flatening yield curve in the US, due to expectations of future Fed policy responses to contain runaway inflation.

A rate hike from Threadneedle Street on Thursday would mark the first back-to-back interest rate rises since 2004 and would give policymakers permission to begin paring back the £895 billion balance sheet by stopping the reinvestment of expired bonds.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Breaks through 200-hour SMA hurdle, retakes 1.3500 amid weaker USD

The GBP/USD pair shot to a four-day high during the first half of the European session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 1.3500 psychological mark.

Following a brief consolidation earlier this Tuesday, the GBP/USD pair gained traction for the third straight day and built on its recent bounce from a one-month low, around the 1.3360-1.3355 area. The uptick was sponsored by the ongoing US dollar retracement slide and expectations that the Bank of England will hike interest rates at its upcoming meeting on Thursday.