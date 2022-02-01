Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls looking to seize control amid weaker [Video]

GBP/USD keeps moving up in short-term, next obstacle at 1.3500 [Video]
GBPUSD is flirting with the 40-day simple moving average (SMA) after the pullback off the 1.3360 support level, remaining within the Ichimoku cloud. The recent upside move is recovering the declining move from the 1.3750 barrier. According to technical indicators, the RSI is approaching the 50 levels with weak momentum, while the stochastic oscillator posted a bullish crossover within its %K and %D lines in the oversold territory. Both are suggesting a positive movement in the short-term timeframe. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls looking to seize control amid weaker USD/BoE rate hike bets
The GBP/USD pair shot to a four-day high, around the 1.3480-1.3485 area during the early part of the European session, supported by a combination of factors, including expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates at its upcoming monetary policy review on Thursday, and a flatening yield curve in the US, due to expectations of future Fed policy responses to contain runaway inflation.
A rate hike from Threadneedle Street on Thursday would mark the first back-to-back interest rate rises since 2004 and would give policymakers permission to begin paring back the £895 billion balance sheet by stopping the reinvestment of expired bonds. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Breaks through 200-hour SMA hurdle, retakes 1.3500 amid weaker USD
The GBP/USD pair shot to a four-day high during the first half of the European session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 1.3500 psychological mark.
Following a brief consolidation earlier this Tuesday, the GBP/USD pair gained traction for the third straight day and built on its recent bounce from a one-month low, around the 1.3360-1.3355 area. The uptick was sponsored by the ongoing US dollar retracement slide and expectations that the Bank of England will hike interest rates at its upcoming meeting on Thursday. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3499
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|1.3449
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3559
|Daily SMA50
|1.342
|Daily SMA100
|1.3521
|Daily SMA200
|1.3719
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.346
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3387
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3566
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3358
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3432
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3415
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3404
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3359
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3477
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3506
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3551
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1250 on Fed dovishness, ahead of data
EUR/USD has been pushing higher above 1.1250 amid the upbeat mood, underpinned by dovish comments from Fed officials. Expectations of looser US monetary policy and better than expected Germa jobs figures boost the pair. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD surges to 1.35, shrugs off Boris' travails
GBP/USD has been advancing toward 1.35, dismissing deeper UK PM Johnson's intensifying political scandal. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 57.3 points.
Gold bears have the upper hand below 200-DMA, around $1,805 area
Gold attracted some buying near the $1,785 region on Monday and ended the day in the green, snapping three consecutive days of the losing streak to the lowest level since December 16. The USD witnessed aggressive long-unwinding trade and extended some support to the commodity.
DOGE to jump to $0.16
Dogecoin price action resembles Ripple and its lack of volatility. Despite this, investors can expect DOGE to see a minor run-up over the course of this week.
Alibaba jumps higher as a Wall Street analyst weighs in
NYSE:BABA kicked off the Lunar New Year holidays in China with a glowing effort on the US markets. Shares of AliBaba soared by 9.16% and closed the trading session at $125.79.