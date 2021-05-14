Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls looking for breakout to the topside

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls looking for a breakout to the topside
Following the progression of the price action and market structures across the various time frames in GBP/USD, it can be concluded that the bulls are now in the most favorable position.
As per the prior analysis, whereby the bears were taking up control, the price did indeed melt to the downside as forecasted.
$1.40 Calling for attention on GBP/USD
The pendulum swung in favour of buyers following December’s 2.5 percent advance, stirring major trendline resistance (2.1161). February subsequently followed through to the upside (1.7 percent) and refreshed 2021 highs at 1.4241, levels not seen since 2018. Contained within February’s range, however, March and April witnessed decreased volatility.
May, nonetheless, trades firmly on the front foot, up by 1.7 percent MTD.
EUR/USD struggles above 1.2050 inside rising wedge
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.2100, wavering inside a bearish chart pattern. MACD also teases sellers but key EMAs add to downside filters. Bulls have a bumpy road to recovery, 1.2200 becomes crucial resistance.
GBP/USD: Bulls looking for breakout to the topside
Following the progression of the price action and market structures across the various time frames in GBP/USD, it can be concluded that the bulls are now in the most favorable position. The daily chart offers compelling upside bias as bears start to run out of juice.
SafeMoon price gives bull rally another try
SafeMoon price reentered its range that extends from $0.00000356 to $0.00000890 after creating a swing high. The 50 four-hour SMA at $0.00000792 supported SAFEMOON’s recent upswing. A breakdown of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Why US retail sales will rock the markets on Friday
It was a rollercoaster ride in the financial markets this week and volatility is not expected to subside tomorrow with the April US retail sales report scheduled for release. investors are eager to see how well the consumer is holding up.