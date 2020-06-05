Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls look for entry beyond 1.2650

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls look for entry beyond 1.2650

GBP/USD prints 0.11% gains while taking the bids near 1.2610 during the early Friday’s Asian session. Even so, the Cable stays below the 1.2640/50 horizontal area comprising highs marked in April month. Other than the strong upside barrier around 1.2640/50, bearish RSI divergence also increases the odds for the pair’s pullback.

In doing so, an ascending trend line from May 29, at 1.2525 now, will act as immediate support, a break of which can recall 1.2500 and May 05 top near 1.2485 on the chart. If at all the bears remain dominant past-1.2485, 1.2465 holds the key to the quote’s further downside towards May 12 high near 1.2375/80. Alternatively, the pair’s run-up past-1.2650 enables it to challenge 1.2700 while also aiming for February 2020 low close to 1.2725.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: No progress in Brexit talks

The Pound has benefited once again from the dollar’s weakness, with GBP/USD reaching 1.2626. The pair fell to an intraday low of 1.2500 amid the lack of progress in Brexit talks. After three days of talks, both parts recognized that they remain far apart on core topics, with no agreement on their future trade relationship. German’s ambassador in Brussels, Michael Clauss, said that EU leaders would intervene in the negotiations in the autumn in an attempt to clinch a deal by mid-October. Also, the UK May Markit Construction PM came in at 28.9, missing the market’s expectations of 29.7, but above the previous 8.2.

Read More ...