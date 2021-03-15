Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls keep reins above 200-HMA, immediate support line

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls keep reins above 200-HMA, immediate support line
GBP/USD wavers around an intraday high of 1.3941, currently up 0.05% near 1.3932, amid Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote remains positive above 200-HMA and an upward sloping trend line from March 05 amid normal RSI conditions. As a result, the bulls can continue dominating the GBP/USD prices ahead of confronting the 50-HMA level of 1.3946.
GBP/USD Forecast: UK data hints trouble for pound
The GBP/USD pair settled around 1.3920 on Friday, down for the day but up for the week. The pair bottomed at 1.3863 during London trading hours, as UK data was mostly discouraging. The country published January Industrial Production, which contracted by 4.9% YoY. Manufacturing Production in the same period came in at -5.2%. The Trade Balance resulted at £-1.756 billion, while the monthly Gross Domestic Product printed at -2.9%, worse than the previous 1.2% although better than the 4.9% expected. The figures reflect the lockdown restrictions suffered since last December. This Monday, the country will release the March Rightmove House Price Index.
