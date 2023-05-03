Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD: Bulls in the market moments before the Fed

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls in the market moments before the Fed

It´s Federal Reserve day and that spells volatility and technicals tend to be hard to go by as navigating the fundamentals does not stick to what is seen on the charts. Nevertheless, GBP/USD is above water and there is a bullish bias as the following illustrates: Read More...

Pound Sterling recovers to above 1.2500 prior to Fed Interest Rate Decision

The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovers to above 1.2500 against the US Dollar (USD) during the US session on Wednesday. The main event risk on the horizon for GBP/USD is the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting, with the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) deciding the Fed Funds Rate. The FOMC meeting is set to conclude at 18:00 GMT and is likely to inject some volatility into US Dollar pairs. Read More...

GBP/USD sticks to gains above 1.2500 amid weaker USD, traders keenly await FOMC decision

The GBP/USD pair regains positive traction on Wednesday and snaps a two-day losing streak to a nearly one-week low, around the 1.2435 region touched the previous day. The pair maintains its bid tone through the first half of the European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily range, just above the 1.2500 psychological mark. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2571
Today Daily Change 0.0104
Today Daily Change % 0.83
Today daily open 1.2467
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2453
Daily SMA50 1.2267
Daily SMA100 1.2215
Daily SMA200 1.1944
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2512
Previous Daily Low 1.2436
Previous Weekly High 1.2584
Previous Weekly Low 1.2387
Previous Monthly High 1.2584
Previous Monthly Low 1.2275
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2465
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2483
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2431
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2395
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2355
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2508
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2548
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2584

 

 

 
