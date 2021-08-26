Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls in control, but run into a wall of resistance

A breaking of the resistance of the 1.3750 level could result in a surge to the 1.3800 mark. Note that the 1.3800 level's resistance was being strengthened by the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3805.

Since the middle of Monday's trading, the GBP/USD has continued to trade between the 1.3700 and 1.3750 levels. On Wednesday morning, the rate was approached by the support of the 55-hour simple moving average near 1.3710 and the 200-hour simple moving average at 1.3740.

GBP/USD has reached higher in a strong correction of the prior daily trend but failures at this juncture open risk of a downside continuation for the days ahead. The bears will be monitoring for fresh bearish structures from which an optimal entry point could evelove.

