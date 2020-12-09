Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls hungry for gains ahead of Brexit dinner

GBP/USD: Brexit dinner summit is the hope of sterling bulls

GBP/USD has been edging higher ahead of a critical Brexit summit later in the day. Britain's compromise on the previous agreement gives hope, yet disagreements remain, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam reports.

“UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson heads to an evening encounter with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The two leaders spoke on the phone several times in recent days but have failed to reach a compromise on the issues remaining to conclude post-Brexit relations – fisheries, governance, and the level-playing field.” Read more...

GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.3375-80 area, focus remains on Johnson-von der Leyen meeting

The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen hovering just below daily tops, around the 1.3380 region.

The pair managed to regain some positive traction during the first half of the trading action on Wednesday and for now, has snapped three consecutive days of the losing streak. The uptick was supported by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar and seemed rather unaffected by persistent Brexit uncertainties. Positive news on COVID-19 vaccine approvals and efforts to launch more fiscal stimulus to support the US economy boosted investors' confidence. This was evident from a positive trading sentiment across the global equity markets, which snapped demand for the traditional safe-haven greenback and remained supportive of the intraday positive move. Read more...