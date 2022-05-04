GBP/USD Price Analysis: Dribbles around 1.2500 as bears hold reins

GBP/USD aptly portrays the pre-Fed trading lull while taking rounds to 1.2500 during Wednesday’s Asian session.

The cable pair printed mild gains the previous day as a pullback from 1.2567 reversed the early Tuesday’s upbeat performance. In doing so, the quote broke an ascending triangle to the south and favored bears ahead of the key day.

Bearish MACD signals and the GBP/USD pair’s sustained trading below 200-HMA also keep the sellers hopeful.

GBP/USD bulls holding the fort into the Fed

GBP/USD is flat in Asia in what could the quiet before the storm should there be any surprises in the Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

The US dollar retreated against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, wilting below the dollar index hit a 20-year high last week on expectations the Fed will be more aggressive than peers as it contends with inflation running at its fastest pace in 40 years. Markets traded positively, despite what is expected to be a 50bps rise accompanied by more hawkish guidance as well as the announcement of quantitative tightening.

''The market is expecting that the ceiling for the fed funds rate will be over 200bps by September. Of course, the Fed could always raise by more than expected, reversing more quickly the pandemic interest rate cuts,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.

