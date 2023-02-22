Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD: Bulls holding the fort in the 1.2050s ahead of FOMC minutes

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls holding the fort in the 1.2050s ahead of FOMC minutes

As per the prior analysis, GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls spring to life on backside of bear trend, GBP/USD rallied through a key resistance area on the daily chart and it is now using this as a support zone as traders await the minutes from the Federal Open Market committee. Read More...

GBP/USD pares intraday losses, keeps the red around 1.2100 ahead of FOMC minutes

The GBP/USD pair trims a part of intraday losses and climbs back closer to the 1.2100 mark during the early North American session on Wednesday. Spot prices, however, remain below a multi-day peak, around the 1.2145-1.2150 region touched the previous day, as traders keenly await the FOMC minutes before placing fresh bets. Read More...
 

GBP/USD drops to 1.2075-70 area, erodes a part of Tuesday’s upbeat UK PMI-inspired gains

The GBP/USD pair comes under some selling pressure following an early uptick to the 1.2135 region and drops to a fresh daily low during the first half of the European session. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.2080-1.2075 region, down nearly 0.30% for the day, and for now, seem to have snapped a three-day winning streak. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2074
Today Daily Change -0.0032
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 1.2106
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2169
Daily SMA50 1.2164
Daily SMA100 1.1916
Daily SMA200 1.1937
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2148
Previous Daily Low 1.1986
Previous Weekly High 1.227
Previous Weekly Low 1.1915
Previous Monthly High 1.2448
Previous Monthly Low 1.1841
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2086
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2048
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2012
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1918
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.185
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2174
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2242
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2336

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.0600 post-FOMC Minutes Premium

EUR/USD nears 1.0600 post-FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD extends its decline following the release of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting Minutes. The document shows a few participants favored a 50 bps rate hike, while some believed there was an elevated risk of a recession in 2023.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2070 as concerns lift the USD

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2070 as concerns lift the USD

GBP/USD trades sub-1.2100 with attempts to regain the figure being quickly reverted. The sour tone of equities and hawkish lines within the FOMC Minutes maintain financial markets in risk-off mode.

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD stable above $1,830 Premium

Gold: XAU/USD stable above $1,830

Financial markets struggled for a clear direction early Wednesday as investors await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes. XAU/USD peaked at $1,845.99 a troy ounce mid-European session but quickly retreated amid prevalent US Dollar demand. The bright metal currently trades around $1,835, unchanged on the day.

Gold News

Crypto markets in limbo without BTC’s discernible clues

Crypto markets in limbo without BTC’s discernible clues

Bitcoin price shows a lack of bullish momentum as it approaches a key confluence that is prominent on multiple timeframes. The influence of BTC can clearly be seen on Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins, which are in limbo.

Read more

FOMC Minutes Preview: Did policymakers discuss returning to bigger rate hikes? Premium

FOMC Minutes Preview: Did policymakers discuss returning to bigger rate hikes?

The first FOMC Minutes of 2023 will be published today. US Dollar Index looks to post monthly gains, supported by hawkish Fed bets. Investors will look for comments regarding the possibility of Fed going back to 50 bps hikes.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures