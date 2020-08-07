Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls hold the grip despite being cautious

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Fades upside momentum near five-month high below 1.3200

GBP/USD sits tightly between 1.3130 and 1.3155, currently around 1.3143, during Friday’s Asian session. The quote refreshed the five-month high previous day by piercing the slightly downward sloping trend line from January 31. However, failures to provide a daily closing beyond the resistance line joins overbought RSI and sluggish MACD to raise doubts over the pair’s further upside.

As a result, sellers may aim for 1.3100 as immediate support ahead of targeting 1.3000 round-figures and the weekly low around 1.2980. Though, the pair’s break of 1.2980 will set the tone for its heavy fall towards the June month top of 1.2813.

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls hold the grip despite being cautious

The GBP/USD pair has posted a higher high for this month, as the BOE underpinned the Sterling. The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3185, following the Bank of England monetary policy meeting, as policymakers decided to leave the current rate unchanged at 0.1% in a unanimous decision. Also, the growth forecast has suffered an upward revision, with the economy seen contracting this year by 9.5%, against a previous estimate of -14%. BOE’s Governor Bailey offered an optimistic speech, remarking that, while negative rates are part of the toolbox, they are not thinking on using them, but instead, suggested that they can do more QE or use new forms of forward guidance.

