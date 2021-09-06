Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls have the upper hand above 1.3800 mark

Weekly technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.3859.. The pound also continued its recent ascent n climbed to 1.3807 last Tue, despite pullback to 1.3732 (Wed), renewed buying later sent price rallying to a 3-1/2 week peak of 1.3891 in post-NFP NY session on Friday.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Read more...

GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls have the upper hand above 1.3800 mark

The GBP/USD pair built on the previous day's bullish breakout momentum through the very important 200-day SMA and gained follow-through traction on Friday amid a broad-based US dollar weakness. The momentum pushed the pair to near four-week tops, through faltered just ahead of the 1.3900 round-figure mark. The greenback prolonged its recent weakening trend and lost some additional ground following the disappointing release of the US monthly jobs report, which showed that the US economy added only 235K new jobs in August. This marked the smallest gains in seven months and was well below market expectations for a reading of 750K. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Attempts a bounce from the 50-HMA support

GBP/USD is attempting a bounce from daily lows near 1.3835, reversing more than half the post-US NFP-led rally to multi-week highs. The offered tone in the cable comes on the back of the resurgent demand for the US dollar across the board. Meanwhile, looming Brexit concerns between the UK and the European Union (EU) over the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol also keeps the pound undermined.

However, the major has stalled its descent over the last, finding support from the risk-on market mood. From a short-term technical perspective, GBP/USD has found strong bids at the upward-sloping 50-Hourly Moving Average (HMA) at 1.3837. Read more...