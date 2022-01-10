Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls have the upper hand above 100-DMA

GBP/USD outlook: Cable cracks 1.36 barrier in extension of advance after disappointing US NFP data

Cable cracks 1.36 barrier in early Monday’s trading, maintaining positive stance following last Friday’s jump on well below expectations US non-farm payrolls data. Bullish setup of daily MA’s underpins the action, along with positive signal generated on Friday’s close above pivotal double-Fibo barriers at 1.3575/77 (38.2% of 1.4249/1.3161 descend and 61.8% retracement of 1.3834/1.3161 downleg), which looks for confirmation on repeated daily close above these levels.

Sustained break above 1.36 zone (round-figure / Nov 9 high) would open way towards 1.3675 (Fibo 76.4% of 1.3834/1.3161) and possibly unmask 200DMA (1.3736). Weaker bullish momentum and stochastic entering overbought territory on daily chart, warn that bulls might be losing steam and consolidation may precede fresh push higher. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls have the upper hand above 100-DMA, move beyond 1.3600 awaited

The GBP/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained confined in a narrow trading band, just below the 1.3600 mark through the mid-European session. From a technical perspective, acceptance above the 100-day SMA supports prospects for an extension of the recent appreciating move further beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3834-1.3161 fall. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.3600 mark will reaffirm the positive outlook.

The GBP/USD pair might then accelerate the momentum towards testing a descending trend-line hurdle, around the 1.3675 region. The mentioned barrier extends from July 2021 swing high and should act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Read more...

GBP/USD remains confined in a range below 1.3600 mark amid stronger USD

The GBP/USD pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a range near the highest level since November 9, just below the 1.3600 mark.

A combination of diverging forces failed to assist the GBP/USD pair to capitalize on the recent up-trend witnessed over the past three weeks or so and led to subdued/range-bound price action on Monday. Hopes that the Omicron outbreak won't derail the UK economy and rising bets for additional rate hikes by the Bank of England continued underpinning the British pound. That said, a strong pickup in the US dollar demand kept a lid on any further gains for the major, at least for the time being. Read more...