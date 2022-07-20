Cable continues to face strong headwinds at psychological 1.20 barrier for the third consecutive day and eases below 1.20 level after hitting a session high at 1.2037. Bulls already failed twice to sustain gains above 1.20 and on track for the third close below this level on Wednesday that would add to warning signals of recovery stall. Read more...

GBP/USD has failed to preserve its bullish momentum early Wednesday and started to fluctuate in a tight channel near 1.2000. The souring market mood could help the greenback stage a rebound and weigh on the pair in the second half of the day. Earlier in the day, the data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped to 9.4% on a yearly basis in June from 9.1% in May. Although this reading came in higher than the market forecast of 9.3%, the British pound struggled to find demand. Read more...

At 1.1967, GBP/USD is losing some 0.24% from a high of 1.2037 and has fallen to a low of 1.1953 with the US dollar edging higher ahead of a rate decision by the European Central Bank on Thursday and amidst yet more political uncertainty across the pond. The US dollar has benefitted from its safe haven status as the euro struggles in the run-up to a potentially eventful day on Thursday with the ECB meeting. However, Italian politics has been at the fore of action this week, so far, with potentially months of upheaval. Read more...

