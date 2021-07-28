Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls getting ready to test 1.4000

Seven in a row – UK COVID-19 cases have dropped every day in the past week, providing hope that the worst of the Delta variant is over . The drop in infections reflects previous restrictions and is still limited to cases – hospitalizations are still high and deaths above the pre-strain levels. Moreover, the effects of Britain's grand July 19 reopening are still awaited. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair reverted an intraday dip to 1.3844 and posted fresh weekly highs just above the 1.3900 figure after the Fed’s announcement . The greenback met some demand as the Fed’s statement was optimistic, easing afterwards as Chair Jerome Powell poured cool water on tapering, noting that they are “not there” when referring to the usual substantial further progress towards Fed’s goals. Read more...

GBP/USD is holding bid around comments from Fed's chair Powell despite the Fed's hawkish hold statement. Powell is speaking the US economic recovery higher, supporting prospects for tapering, yet the dollar is softer. GBP/USD is trading near 1.3900 during the conclusion of the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting with what appears to be some 'temporary' US dollar weakness playing out. The statement has been released and Fed's chairman, Jerome Powell, is currently speaking at a press conference. Read more...

