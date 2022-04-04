Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls firming into the close, retaking 1.3100

GBP/USD bulls firming into the close, retaking 1.3100

GBP/USD is flat on the day and has traded between a low of 1.3086 and a high of 1.3136, sustaining US dollar strength better than its rival, the euro, for now. The US dollar is robust at the start of the week, with the DXY higher on the day so far by nearly 0.5% and for three straight sessions. US yields have been on the up due to the narrative surrounding the Federal reserve and as civilian killings in north Ukraine keep the safe-haven appeal alive in financial markets. ''For the moment, risk markets are taking the expectation of successive 50bp rate rises at the May and June FOMC meetings in their stride,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3114 Today Daily Change 0.0001 Today Daily Change % 0.01 Today daily open 1.3113 Trends Daily SMA20 1.313 Daily SMA50 1.3347 Daily SMA100 1.3383 Daily SMA200 1.356 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3152 Previous Daily Low 1.3086 Previous Weekly High 1.319 Previous Weekly Low 1.3051 Previous Monthly High 1.3438 Previous Monthly Low 1.3 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3111 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3127 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3082 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3051 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3017 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3148 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3182 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3213

GBP/USD Forecast: Near-term technical outlook turns bearish

The British pound has started the new week in a calm manner but has started to inch lower toward 1.3100 in the early European session. The technical outlook points to a bearish tilt in the short term and sellers could take action in case 1.3100 support fails. The cautious market mood early Monday is making it tough for the British pound to gather strength. The UK's FTSE 100 Index is trading flat and the US stock index futures are posting small losses.

GBP/USD eyes break below 1.3100 and towards key support amid buoyant buck

In a relatively tame start to the week for currency markets, GBP/USD is trading with a downside bias and is currently threatening a downside break of the 1.3100 level. Sterling is likely weighed by underperformance in its cross-English Channel peer the euro, which is underperforming ahead of the resumption of Russo-Ukraine peace talks later in the session and amid further chatter about a possible EU embargo on Russian energy imports. Commentary from BoE policymakers on Monday did not stray into the territory of monetary policy and thus hasn't impacted cable, which probed last Friday's lows in the 1.3080s earlier in the session and is eyeing a break lower towards last week's lows around 1.3050.