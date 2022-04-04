Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls firming into the close, retaking 1.3100

GBP/USD bulls firming into the close, retaking 1.3100
GBP/USD is flat on the day and has traded between a low of 1.3086 and a high of 1.3136, sustaining US dollar strength better than its rival, the euro, for now. The US dollar is robust at the start of the week, with the DXY higher on the day so far by nearly 0.5% and for three straight sessions. US yields have been on the up due to the narrative surrounding the Federal reserve and as civilian killings in north Ukraine keep the safe-haven appeal alive in financial markets. ''For the moment, risk markets are taking the expectation of successive 50bp rate rises at the May and June FOMC meetings in their stride,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3114
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3113
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.313
|Daily SMA50
|1.3347
|Daily SMA100
|1.3383
|Daily SMA200
|1.356
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3152
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3086
|Previous Weekly High
|1.319
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3051
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3111
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3127
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3082
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3051
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3017
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3148
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3182
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3213
GBP/USD Forecast: Near-term technical outlook turns bearish
The British pound has started the new week in a calm manner but has started to inch lower toward 1.3100 in the early European session. The technical outlook points to a bearish tilt in the short term and sellers could take action in case 1.3100 support fails. The cautious market mood early Monday is making it tough for the British pound to gather strength. The UK's FTSE 100 Index is trading flat and the US stock index futures are posting small losses. Read more...
GBP/USD eyes break below 1.3100 and towards key support amid buoyant buck
In a relatively tame start to the week for currency markets, GBP/USD is trading with a downside bias and is currently threatening a downside break of the 1.3100 level. Sterling is likely weighed by underperformance in its cross-English Channel peer the euro, which is underperforming ahead of the resumption of Russo-Ukraine peace talks later in the session and amid further chatter about a possible EU embargo on Russian energy imports. Commentary from BoE policymakers on Monday did not stray into the territory of monetary policy and thus hasn’t impacted cable, which probed last Friday’s lows in the 1.3080s earlier in the session and is eyeing a break lower towards last week’s lows around 1.3050. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steady around 0.7540ish ahead of the RBA monetary policy
The Australian dollar broke above the 0.7540 resistance level, unsuccessfully tested four times. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to keep rates unchanged. Market players expect the central bank’s rhetoric, any hawkish tilt or hints, would push the AUD/USD higher.
Gold hovers around $1,930 ahead of US Services PMI, balance yields
Gold is oscillating in a range of $1,915.78-1,949.86 from the last three trading sessions amid positive market sentiment. The digestion of worst-case scenarios amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by the market participants has kept the tone of the market favorable.
EUR/USD among the worst performer amid Ukraine-Russia crisis
The EUR/USD pair plunged to 1.0960, holding nearby. Sanctions on Moscow, alongside France and Germany expelling Russian diplomats, undermined demand for the shared currency.
Crypto.com consolidates before a major breakout
Crypto.com price has been stuck inside an increasingly tighter and tighter trading range. As a result, pressure is now mounting for bulls and bears to decide on which move CRO will take soon.
A heatmap of the dependence of European countries on Russian and Ukrainian imports
In this article, we will examine the links between Russia, Ukraine and various European countries in order to evaluate the latter’s exposure to the economic repercussions of Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine since 24 February.