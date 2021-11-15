Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls fail first attempt to break 1.3450 critical round number

GBP/USD bulls fail first attempt to break 1.3450 critical round number
At the time of writing, GBP/USD is attempting to correct a daily bearish impulse and is trading 0.18% higher on the day so far. GBP/USD has travelled from a low of 1.3402 to a high of 1.3449, scoring to the high in recent trade as bulls take on daily resistance with 1.3480 eyed. The pound has been edging higher at the start of the week although post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland remain a risk. Relations between the UK and EU have been frayed due to the brinksmanship over the Britians threats to trigger an emergency clause known as Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol. The pound is especially vulnerable as the prospect of a trade war is an outcome that would be expected to leave the UK worse off by comparison. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3412
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3422
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3646
|Daily SMA50
|1.3667
|Daily SMA100
|1.3738
|Daily SMA200
|1.3844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3426
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3353
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3607
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3353
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3398
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3381
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3375
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3328
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3302
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3448
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3473
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.352
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound eyes technical rebound to 1.3500 ahead of Brexit talks
GBP/USD has started to inch higher to start the week as the dollar rally seems to have cooled off amid retreating US Treasury bond yields. With investors shifting their focus to upcoming Brexit talks, the pair looks to extend the technical correction. David Frost, the British minister responsible for implementing the Brexit deal, said last Friday that they will engage in talks with the EU, specifically on the Northern Ireland protocol. Read more...
GBP/USD analysis: Reaches above resistance zone
On Monday morning, the GBP/USD passed above the resistance of the 1.3410/1.3430 zone. However, a follow upsurge did not occur. Instead, the pair started to trade in the zone. Meanwhile, support was being provided by the 50-hour SMA and the 1.3400 level. Resistance was provided by the 100-hour SMA at 1.3450 and the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3462. If the GBP/USD passes below the support of the 50-hour SMA and the 1.3400 mark, a potential decline would look for support in the last week's low-level zone at 1.3354/1.3365. Below the zone, note the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3316. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
