Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls fail first attempt to break 1.3450 critical round number

GBP/USD bulls fail first attempt to break 1.3450 critical round number

At the time of writing, GBP/USD is attempting to correct a daily bearish impulse and is trading 0.18% higher on the day so far. GBP/USD has travelled from a low of 1.3402 to a high of 1.3449, scoring to the high in recent trade as bulls take on daily resistance with 1.3480 eyed. The pound has been edging higher at the start of the week although post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland remain a risk. Relations between the UK and EU have been frayed due to the brinksmanship over the Britians threats to trigger an emergency clause known as Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol. The pound is especially vulnerable as the prospect of a trade war is an outcome that would be expected to leave the UK worse off by comparison. Read more...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3412 Today Daily Change -0.0010 Today Daily Change % -0.07 Today daily open 1.3422 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3646 Daily SMA50 1.3667 Daily SMA100 1.3738 Daily SMA200 1.3844 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3426 Previous Daily Low 1.3353 Previous Weekly High 1.3607 Previous Weekly Low 1.3353 Previous Monthly High 1.3834 Previous Monthly Low 1.3434 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3398 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3381 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3375 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3328 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3302 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3448 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3473 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.352

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound eyes technical rebound to 1.3500 ahead of Brexit talks

GBP/USD has started to inch higher to start the week as the dollar rally seems to have cooled off amid retreating US Treasury bond yields. With investors shifting their focus to upcoming Brexit talks, the pair looks to extend the technical correction. David Frost, the British minister responsible for implementing the Brexit deal, said last Friday that they will engage in talks with the EU, specifically on the Northern Ireland protocol. Read more...

GBP/USD analysis: Reaches above resistance zone

On Monday morning, the GBP/USD passed above the resistance of the 1.3410/1.3430 zone. However, a follow upsurge did not occur. Instead, the pair started to trade in the zone. Meanwhile, support was being provided by the 50-hour SMA and the 1.3400 level. Resistance was provided by the 100-hour SMA at 1.3450 and the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3462. If the GBP/USD passes below the support of the 50-hour SMA and the 1.3400 mark, a potential decline would look for support in the last week's low-level zone at 1.3354/1.3365. Below the zone, note the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3316. Read more...