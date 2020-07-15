Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Bulls fail ahead the previous wave high [Video]

GBP/USD: Bulls pulling Cable higher once more [Video]
The outlook for Cable has become somewhat mixed in recent sessions. With the recent rally failing at $1.2670, under the resistance of the falling seven-month downtrend (today at $1.2680), the fear would be that the near term recovery would begin to retrace back within the medium term range once more. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Once again the bulls fail ahead of the previous wave high at 1.2666
Looking at the chart below it is clear to see that cable was on a good run till the US came to market. The risk sentiment started well but at about 3.30 pm London time the S&P started to sell-off.
This then took GBP/USD lower too as the USD strengthened. On the 4-hour chart below the last candle is a bearish engulfing candle which could indicate lower prices ahead. Read more...
GBP/USD analysis: Trades at 1.2520
Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate declined to 1.2540. During Tuesday morning, the rate dropped to 1.2520.
It is likely that the currency pair could gain support from the weekly S1 and the monthly PP near 1.2500. Thus, a reversal north could occur, and the pair could try to surpass the resistance formed by the 55– and 100-hour SMAs, as well the weekly PP in the 1.2586/1.2600 area. Read more...
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.