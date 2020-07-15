Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Bulls fail ahead the previous wave high [Video]

GBP/USD: Bulls pulling Cable higher once more [Video]

The outlook for Cable has become somewhat mixed in recent sessions. With the recent rally failing at $1.2670, under the resistance of the falling seven-month downtrend (today at $1.2680), the fear would be that the near term recovery would begin to retrace back within the medium term range once more. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Once again the bulls fail ahead of the previous wave high at 1.2666

Looking at the chart below it is clear to see that cable was on a good run till the US came to market. The risk sentiment started well but at about 3.30 pm London time the S&P started to sell-off.

This then took GBP/USD lower too as the USD strengthened. On the 4-hour chart below the last candle is a bearish engulfing candle which could indicate lower prices ahead. Read more...

GBP/USD analysis: Trades at 1.2520

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate declined to 1.2540. During Tuesday morning, the rate dropped to 1.2520.

It is likely that the currency pair could gain support from the weekly S1 and the monthly PP near 1.2500. Thus, a reversal north could occur, and the pair could try to surpass the resistance formed by the 55– and 100-hour SMAs, as well the weekly PP in the 1.2586/1.2600 area. Read more...