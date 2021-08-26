Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls face headwinds from daily cloud base

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3767.. Cable continued to move in choppy fashion on Wed. Price edged lower to 1.3707 in Europe b4 rebounding to 1.3743 but only to drop to 1.3698 in NY b4 rising in tandem with EUR/USD to session highs of 1.3767.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Bulls face headwinds from daily cloud base
Cable eases from recovery high (1.3766) in European trading on Thursday, as three day rally faced headwinds on approach to daily cloud base (1.3795). Daily studies have slightly improved but still lack firmer bullish signal, but weekly action remains underpinned by rising thick weekly cloud, after cloud top contained pullback from 1.4249 (2021 high).
Fresh bulls need to clear pivotal barriers at 1.3800 zone (converging 200/30/20 DMA’s) to spark stronger recovery. Dips should find ground above Wed/Tue lows (1.3696/93) to keep near-term bias with bulls. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Three dark clouds and strong resistance set to sink sterling
Jobs are aplenty – which should be a good thing – is becoming an issue for the British economy at the very basic level of filling shelves on supermarkets. Brexit has led to a lack of non-UK workers at jobs such as driving lorries or butcheries. Apart from temporary shortages in several shops, investors have begun fearing that larger issues await the broader economy around Christmas. That is one problem dogging sterling.
The second issue is related to COVID-19, where cases have been on the rise once again. Britain reported over 35,000 new infections on Wednesday, the highest since mid-July and a worrying sign that "Freedom Day" – the grand reopening of the economy last month – is taking its toll. Even if the government is reluctant to reimpose restrictions, fear of the Delta variant may cause consumers to hold back. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower after bullish comments from Fed's Bullard
EUR/USD has dropped back toward 1.1750 after Fed member Bullard said he wants the Fed to complete tapering in Q1 2022. Earlier, the pair advanced after US GDP missed estimates with 6.6% annualized growth Tension is mounting toward Fed Chair Powell's critical speech on Friday.
GBP/USD dips under 1.3750 as Brexit causes shortage warning
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK supermarkets warned of food shortages over Christmas due to Brexit. The dollar is on the rise as traders reposition ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech on Friday. US GDP missed with 6.6%.
XAU/USD eyes weekly lows near $1775 ahead of Jackson Hole showdown
Gold prints losses following the previous day’s decline on Thursday. US Dollar Index bounces back to near 93.00 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium. Lower US Treasury yields capped the downside for the precious metal.
BTC reverses, causing altcoin gains to crumble
Bitcoin price has slid below a vital support level and is likely to head toward the next significant barrier. While this downswing could be a minor sell-off, altcoins seem to be showing no strength as they slice through critical demand areas.
How to trade the Jackson Hole meeting
Leading up to the meeting (26-27 Aug) has seen some mixed messages. Fed’s vice chair Clarida set expectations of an early taper running when he said that he could see rates lifting off as early as 2022.