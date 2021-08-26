Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls face headwinds from daily cloud base

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.3767.. Cable continued to move in choppy fashion on Wed. Price edged lower to 1.3707 in Europe b4 rebounding to 1.3743 but only to drop to 1.3698 in NY b4 rising in tandem with EUR/USD to session highs of 1.3767.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Read more...

GBP/USD outlook: Bulls face headwinds from daily cloud base

Cable eases from recovery high (1.3766) in European trading on Thursday, as three day rally faced headwinds on approach to daily cloud base (1.3795). Daily studies have slightly improved but still lack firmer bullish signal, but weekly action remains underpinned by rising thick weekly cloud, after cloud top contained pullback from 1.4249 (2021 high).

Fresh bulls need to clear pivotal barriers at 1.3800 zone (converging 200/30/20 DMA’s) to spark stronger recovery. Dips should find ground above Wed/Tue lows (1.3696/93) to keep near-term bias with bulls. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Three dark clouds and strong resistance set to sink sterling

Jobs are aplenty – which should be a good thing – is becoming an issue for the British economy at the very basic level of filling shelves on supermarkets. Brexit has led to a lack of non-UK workers at jobs such as driving lorries or butcheries. Apart from temporary shortages in several shops, investors have begun fearing that larger issues await the broader economy around Christmas. That is one problem dogging sterling.

The second issue is related to COVID-19, where cases have been on the rise once again. Britain reported over 35,000 new infections on Wednesday, the highest since mid-July and a worrying sign that "Freedom Day" – the grand reopening of the economy last month – is taking its toll. Even if the government is reluctant to reimpose restrictions, fear of the Delta variant may cause consumers to hold back. Read more...