Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls face a wall of daily resistance [Video]

Short-term Elliott Wave view in GBPUSD suggests that October 20, 2021, high is showing a lower low sequence favoring more downside to take place. Down from that peak, the decline is unfolding as an Elliott Wave impulse sequence where wave 1 ended at $1.3735 low. While wave 2 ended at a $1.3830 high. Wave 3 unfolded in a lesser degree 5 waves structure where wave ((i)) ended at $1.3708 low, wave ((ii)) ended at $1.3815 high & wave ((iii)) ended at $1.3423 low. Afterwards, wave ((iv)) ended at $1.3607 high and wave ((v)) ended at $1.3351 low. Read more...

GBP/USD has caught a bid in the New York mid-day session while traders assessed whether or not recent gains linked to expectations of a central bank rate hike had gone too far. The sentiment has flipped risk-on, however, which has sunk the US dollar and given the point another boost. With that being said, the bulls are facing a wall of daily resistance and this leaves the W-formation a compelling scenario for the sessions ahead. Read more...

GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum following Wednesday's advance and trades at fresh eight-day highs above 1.3500 early Thursday. The stronger-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the UK reminded investors of the strong probability of the Bank of England (BoE) hiking the policy rate by 20 basis points in December and provided a boost to the British pound . Additionally, the modest selling pressure surrounding the greenback on falling US Treasury bond yields helped bulls to continue to dominate GBP/USD's action. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.